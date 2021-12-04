Bachelor Nation Star Amanda Stanton's Daughters Also Get Diamond Rings From Her Fiancé

Amanda Stanton isn't the only one in her family sporting some new bling after getting engaged.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Bachelor Nation star announced on Instagram that she accepted a marriage proposal from Michael Fogel, her boyfriend of over a year. The following day, Amanda revealed that her daughters, Kinsley, 9, and Charlie, 7, not only witnessed the moment but also received some sparkling keepsakes.
"Michael proposed in the living room in front of the girls & gave them little diamond rings too," she wrote on Instagram. "Simple & so perfect! Still can't believe I get to marry the best person I know."
Amanda, 32, included in her post a photo of herself and her girls sporting their rings while standing with Michael in front of a Christmas tree, where he proposed.
The reality star and Southern California native also shared more family holiday pics, including one showing her and her fiancé with their golden retriever, George, as well as a close-up of her engagement ring, which contains an enormous emerald-cut diamond set in between two smaller ones.
This will mark Amanda's second time down the aisle. She divorced her daughters' father, Nick Buonfiglio, in 2015 after three years of marriage. In 2016, she got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise season three to her co-winner Josh Murray but the two broke up after several months.
Earlier in 2016, Amanda made her Bachelor Nation debut on The Bachelor season 20 but was ultimately rejected by star Ben Higgins. The 32-year-old, who recently married his girlfriend Jessica Clarke, commented on her recent Instagram post regarding her daughter's rings, writing, "Congrats Amanda!!!"
Bekah Martinez, who competed on season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018, also commented on Amanda's latest post, writing, "So sweet."
The Bachelor season 19 alumni Carly Waddell—also Amanda's Bachelor in Paradise co-star—and Jillian Alexis King also publicly congratulated Amanda in comments on her latest post. Her initial engagement announcement generated kudos from fellow Bachelor Nation stars Wells Adams, Sarah Herron, Jade Roper Tolbert and Kristina Schulman.