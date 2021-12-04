Bachelor Nation Star Amanda Stanton's Daughters Also Get Diamond Rings From Her Fiancé

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Amanda Stanton Defends 12-Hour Drive to Hair Salon

Amanda Stanton isn't the only one in her family sporting some new bling after getting engaged.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Bachelor Nation star announced on Instagram that she accepted a marriage proposal from Michael Fogel, her boyfriend of over a year. The following day, Amanda revealed that her daughters, Kinsley, 9, and Charlie, 7, not only witnessed the moment but also received some sparkling keepsakes.

"Michael proposed in the living room in front of the girls & gave them little diamond rings too," she wrote on Instagram. "Simple & so perfect! Still can't believe I get to marry the best person I know."

Amanda, 32, included in her post a photo of herself and her girls sporting their rings while standing with Michael in front of a Christmas tree, where he proposed.

The reality star and Southern California native also shared more family holiday pics, including one showing her and her fiancé with their golden retriever, George, as well as a close-up of her engagement ring, which contains an enormous emerald-cut diamond set in between two smaller ones.