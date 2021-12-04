Kelly Clarkson Gets Real About "Feeling Alone" During the Holidays Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

The Kelly Clarkson Show host also performed "Christmas Isn't Canceled," a breakup anthem she released in September.

"I was honestly a little nervous about sharing this one because it's not your typical Christmas single," she said during her special, before singing the tune, per Us Weekly. "But it was the first song that I wrote for this album and I wrote it because a lot of things were taken from us over the last couple of years: people, relationships, jobs, etc."

She added, "But instead of looking at everything that's gone wrong, we should be looking at all the things that have gone right. And that's what my therapist tells me anyway, so that's who I'm singing to! But no matter what people try to take from you, nobody can cancel Christmas, y'all."

The American Idol alum hasn't shied away from discussing her heartbreak since she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. They share two kids, River, 7, and Remington, 5.

Last December, Kelly explained just how "horrible" it has been to go through a divorce.

"There are so many hard parts and the hardest for me is the kids," she detailed on her talk show at the time. "That's the hardest part for me. You know, I always think as women, especially we're trained...to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about."

This past March, the award-winning singer was in much higher spirits, sharing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "I'm actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I've heard, that go through a divorce, it's almost like you start dating yourself again. You actually make time for you again, and I love dating me. I'm actually not looking for it."