Tori Spelling Dishes on Her Family's 2021 Holiday Plans as She Steps Out for Glam Solo Appearance

Watch : Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash

Tori Spelling showcased a glam style as she stepped out for a fun and festive night out on her own amid recently reported turmoil involving her and husband Dean McDermott's marriage.

Wearing a vintage black Givenchy gown with a semi-sheer skirt and tinsel in her hair, the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, former reality star and mother of five attended her first iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. The annual holiday concert series kicked off in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 3. While walking the red carpet, Tori dished about what she is most looking forward to doing during the holiday season.

"I don't want the holidays to be over. They go so quick," she told E! News. "In theory, you really need to spread out Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas because I feel like they are way too close together. We need a month in between to really enjoy, take a break and get back up to DIY and bake again. We are super excited to totally DIY everything and bake. We have so many baking ideas. It's sneaking up on us."