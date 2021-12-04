JoJo Siwa Turns Heads With Her Most Daring Look Yet at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

Watch : "The Rundown": JoJo Siwa Finds THIS Female TikToker Attractive

JoJo Siwa totally sleighed her latest red carpet look.

The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star made a grand entrance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Forum in Los Angeles. In fact, the 18-year-old turned heads on the red carpet with her most daring outfit yet.

Instead of wearing her signature bows in her hair, the reality TV personality opted for a glitzy black blazer top that featured a sparkly silver bow front and center. Making her ensemble a lot more grown-up than her past looks, JoJo styled her blazer without a shirt underneath and showed off her toned physique. She paired her top with ruched black leather shorts, bow-adorned heels and dainty jewelry pieces.

What's more? The former Dancing With the Stars contestant's outfit was mom-approved!

"It's a little T-to-the-bow tonight, a little more adult T-to-the-bow bow," JoJo told E! News. "My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of a bag and, immediately, I knew, this is the one for tonight. It's the one."