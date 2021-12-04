E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

JoJo Siwa Turns Heads With Her Most Daring Look Yet at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

JoJo Siwa stunned at her first-ever iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, wearing a risky open-blazer sans a shirt. But don't fret, the teenager told E! News her mom actually bought the top.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 04, 2021 8:11 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesiHeartRadioJojo Siwa
Watch: "The Rundown": JoJo Siwa Finds THIS Female TikToker Attractive

JoJo Siwa totally sleighed her latest red carpet look.

The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star made a grand entrance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Forum in Los Angeles. In fact, the 18-year-old turned heads on the red carpet with her most daring outfit yet.

Instead of wearing her signature bows in her hair, the reality TV personality opted for a glitzy black blazer top that featured a sparkly silver bow front and center. Making her ensemble a lot more grown-up than her past looks, JoJo styled her blazer without a shirt underneath and showed off her toned physique. She paired her top with ruched black leather shorts, bow-adorned heels and dainty jewelry pieces.

What's more? The former Dancing With the Stars contestant's outfit was mom-approved!

"It's a little T-to-the-bow tonight, a little more adult T-to-the-bow bow," JoJo told E! News. "My mom went shopping. She pulled a few things out of a bag and, immediately, I knew, this is the one for tonight. It's the one."

photos
JoJo Siwa Through the Years

The Dance Moms alum's mom, Jessalynn Siwa, was standing by her daughter's side when she revealed the details behind her ensemble.

Jessalynn gushed over JoJo's red carpet moment, writing on Instagram, "Absolutely beautiful and the clothes and shoes are pretty fine too."
 
Considering this marked JoJo's first-ever Jingle Ball, it's safe to say she nailed it. And according to the social media sensation, fans can expect to see more of her. 
 
"Dancing With the Stars was the best experience ever. So much happened in 2021," JoJo told E! News. "As soon as January 1st hits, there's already more."

Below, take a closer look at JoJo's stylish red carpet look at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball ceremony.

Plus, see the other jaw-dropping outfits celebrities wore to the event.

Trending Stories

1

America's Got Talent's Jay Jay Phillips Dead at 30 After COVID

2

Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

3

Here's Proof Kim Kardashian Is Bonding With Pete Davidson's Sister

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
JoJo Siwa
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Lil Nas X
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
BTS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Doja Cat
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Anitta
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Saweetie
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Michelle Young
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Teddi Mellencamp & Tamra Judge
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Clayton Echard
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Tori Spelling
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Dixie D'Amelio
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Sofia Carson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Tanya Rad & Becca Tilley
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Ryan Seacrest

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

Trending Stories

1

America's Got Talent's Jay Jay Phillips Dead at 30 After COVID

2

Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

3

Are They on Top? Checking In With the Winners of ANTM Now

4
Exclusive

Your First Look at Riverdale's 100th Episode

5

Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 3, According to Paternity Lawsuit

Latest News

Tori Spelling Dishes on Her Family's 2021 Holiday Plans

JoJo Siwa Wears Her Most Daring Look Yet at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

Watch Gisele Bündchen Rescue a Sea Turtle in Touching Video

Exclusive

Michael Bublé Reveals His Family's Sweet Musical Holiday Tradition

Adam Sandler Raves Over Haim's Updated Cover of His "Chanukah Song"

HSM's Corbin Bleu Supported Monique Coleman After Miscarriage

Andy Cohen & More Stars We'd Love to See in the SATC Reboot