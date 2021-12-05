Cara Santana’s Holiday Collection Is Bold, Fun, & Comfortable

We interviewed Cara Santana because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's time for holiday parties, which means we can dress up again. If that sounds exciting, but you're scared of breaking the bank, you need to shop at Kohl's. Cara Santana just dropped her latest collection with Nine West just in time for the holiday season. If you're looking for bold colors, fun fabrics, and comfortable styles, this is the collection for you.
Cara dished on the recent drop in an exclusive interview with E! News, remarking, "Kohl's is an incredible partner because they value the fundamental beliefs I hold of inclusion, diversity, and accessibility. I wanted to create something that would resonate with all women and they did too! That's what I love about working there and shopping there as a little girl, no matter my budget there was always something I could wear and wanted to wear. I saw myself in the clothes!
Cara told E! all about the collection, shared her favorite pieces, and dished on her holiday plans.
E!: The past 2 years have been all about loungewear because a lot of us have spent so much extra time at home, tell me about this glam vibe and the return to dressing up?
CS: It's time for some fun! Even if that's a sequin dress at home with your closest (vaxxed) friends. I wanted a departure from loungewear and to find some celebration during the holiday season.
E! What are three words you would use to describe your collection?
CS: Bold, fun and comfortable.
E!: Who are your style icons?
CS: My mom, who would probably laugh at that. She's a lawyer and she mixes feminine with masculine so well. She doesn't divert to trends and stays true to herself and she always looks great!
E!: Do you have a fashion philosophy or mantra?
CS: Dress for yourself, NO ONE ELSE!
Cara shared some of her favorite styles from the collection below.
Cara Santana x Nine West Velvet Bodycon Dress
"It's a staple and never going out of style. It's sleek and comfortable," Cara said.
Cara Santana x Nine West Velvet Blazer
"You can dress it up or down and it instantly gives you a polished look," Cara explained.
Cara Santana x Nine West Sequin Faux-Wrap Dress
Cara shared, "The emerald sequin dress is the statement piece that pops. You can't NOT be noticed. And it looks great on every body type."
This dress also comes in black and bronze.
Cara Santana x Nine West Ribbed Bodysuit
Cara described the velvet ribbed bodysuit as "a great staple," remarking it's "perfect for a holiday nod."
E! You bought a new house this year. Are you going all out to decorate for the holidays?
CS: It's literally insane. I've done light, tree, menorah, stockings, garland.. it's a holiday wonderland. And the irony is I'll be spending the holidays with my boyfriend, who doesn't live in LA but I just went all out anyway!
E!: What is your favorite thing about the holidays and what are some of your holiday traditions?
CS: I just love the nostalgia and the connectivity that's innate for this time of year. You can reflect, it's quiet, no distractions and you can reconnect with yourself, loved ones- whatever it may be and recharge. I always do a vision board and set goals/ dreams for the next year!
If you're looking for more styles designed by Cara, check out her previous collection, which you can still shop.