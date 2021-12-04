How the Sex and the City Reboot Will Address Willie Garson's Death

Our favorite gay best friend will live on.
Sex and the City actor Willie Garson sadly died on Sept. 21, after a battle with cancer, in the midst of filming the reboot, And Just Like That. His sudden passing led many fans to wonder what his character's fate would be.
Now, And Just Like That showrunner and Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King has revealed that Garson's death was not written into the storyline of the upcoming reboot. Meaning: Carrie Bradshaw's best friend and confidant, Stanford Blatch, is still alive.
On Dec. 3, in an interview with The New York Times, King answered our burning questions about the fate of characters Mr. Big, Samantha Jones and Stanford Blatch.
"Nobody's dead," King said. "Nobody."
King provided a brief explanation as to why Garson's death wasn't written into the show.
"Because it wasn't charming," King shared. "And I knew that the audience would know."
With his quick wit and hard-to-swallow advice, Stanford was not just a best friend to Carrie, but to us all, and his storyline will be missed.
In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 1, when asked if the show had filmed everything they had intended to with Garson, King responded, "Oh God, no."
"We had a whole journey that we weren't able to do," King continued in the interview. "But what he did is fantastic."
Garson was seen filming SATC scenes with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in New York in July, and again in August with on-screen husband Mario Cantone in August.
In a touching tribute following Garson's death, Parker took to Instagram, "It's been unbearable," Parker wrote. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship."
"A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ," she said.
The actress continued, "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface."
It looks like his legacy will live on, and Stanford will continue to sip cosmopolitans, listen to Liza Minnelli and silently judge us all from afar.
And Just Like That premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.