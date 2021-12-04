It Was Obvious Catherine Would Fall for Peter But What's Next for The Great?

Watch : Elle Fanning Loved Those Dirt Eating Scenes in "The Great"

There were so many signs that Catherine and Peter would fall in love in the second season of The Great.

The obvious one was that Catherine (Elle Fanning) let Peter (Nicholas Hoult) live in the palace under guard rather than execute or imprison him. But we let that one slide since he's a major character and killing him off would seem rather senseless in light of the humor and drama he brings to the show. Factor in the idea that Catherine is a pacifist, and it's easy to dismiss the notion of them falling in love.

No, the real sign that Catherine was succumbing to Peter's charms was in episode four, "The Devil's Lunch," when the empress asks him to "do the thing with the tongue."

For most of season one and the beginning of two, Catherine is put off by the rabid sexual desires of the court, and yet she comes to Peter (no pun intended) in her time of need despite the fact that they are at odds.

And the second Peter crawled under her skirts, she was a goner—hence the reason she avoided him in the first place!