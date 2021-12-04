Can't-Miss National Cookie Day Deals: Mrs. Fields, Cheryl's, Milk Bar & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are a lot of things to celebrate in December, including Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. For a lot of us, those celebrations include buying gifts for loved ones, planning special events, decorating our homes, and baking some desserts. Today, you should treat yourself (and others) in honor of National Cookie Day.

We are celebrating this day with some delicious treats from Mrs. Fields, Cheryl's Cookies, Milk Bar, Sugarwish, Levain Bakery, Goldbelly, Maxine's Heavenly, Williams-Sonoma, Harry & David, and Amazon. We found some great deals on yummy cookies, adorably themed cookies just in time for the winter holidays, and of course, some essentials for anyone who wants to bake cookies from the comfort of their own home.