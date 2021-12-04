E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Can't-Miss National Cookie Day Deals: Mrs. Fields, Cheryl's, Milk Bar & More

There's a lot to celebrate in December. Treat yourself on National Cookie Day.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 04, 2021
EComm National Cookie DayM_a_y_a via Getty Images

There are a lot of things to celebrate in December, including Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. For a lot of us, those celebrations include buying gifts for loved ones, planning special events, decorating our homes, and baking some desserts. Today, you should treat yourself (and others) in honor of National Cookie Day.

We are celebrating this day with some delicious treats from Mrs. Fields, Cheryl's Cookies, Milk Bar, Sugarwish, Levain BakeryGoldbelly, Maxine's Heavenly, Williams-Sonoma, Harry & David, and Amazon. We found some great deals on yummy cookies, adorably themed cookies just in time for the winter holidays, and of course, some essentials for anyone who wants to bake cookies from the comfort of their own home.

Jill Zarin’s Hanukkah Gift Guide Has a Fabulous Circle of Presents

Cheryl's Cookies

Save 40% at Cheryl's Cookies in honor of National Cookie Day. There are so many delicious cookies to choose from, including this Christmas-themed bundle that comes with a holiday Elf.

Cheryl's Cookies

Mrs. Fields

If you're craving cookies, get them for 30% off at Mrs. Fields. How adorable is this Roly Poly Bear? It's a cute and cleverly designed cookie jar, containing 30 bite-sized cookies, 1 frosted snowflake cookie, and 2.5 oz. of shattered peppermint bark.

Mrs. Fields

Sugarwish

If you want to get someone a cookie, but you're not sure what flavors they'd prefer, Sugarwish is your best bet. You send them an e-card, and they get a message prompting them to pick out their favorite flavors. This is also a good gift to yourself, especially if you want to try out a few different kinds of cookies.

$22-$77
Sugarwish

Maxine's Heavenly

Maxine's Heavenly has the most delicious cookies that you didn't make yourself. They have delicious cookie mixes, including the holiday set with 2 bags of each seasonal flavor: Pumpkin Pecan Spice, Gingerbread, and Chocolate Peppermint Candy Cane.

$7-$47
Maxine's Heavenly

Goldbelly

Goldbelly has such a unique selection of cookies. We're partial to this Choose Your Own 12 Pack.

Goldbelly

Flour Bakery Assorted Frozen Cookie Dough

This set has frozen cookie dough from Joanne Chang's Flour Bakery & Café in Boston. The four flavors are Chocolate Chip, Chunky Lola, Oatmeal Raisin, and Ginger Molasses. Baking doesn't get easier than frozen cookie dough from a beloved bakery. 

$90
Williams-Sonoma

Milk Bar

Milk Bar is a highly-sought-after destination for delectable cookies and cakes. If you can't get to a Milk Bar location, just order some yummy cookies online. This tin has their best-selling flavors: 3 Compost Cookies, 3 Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookies, 3 Chocolate Confetti Cookies, and 3 Confetti Cookies. All cookies are individually wrapped.

Milk Bar

Harry & David

Harry & David treats are just so luxurious. These artisan macarons are hard to resist. 

Harry & David

Levain Bakery

Levain Bakery is a New York City staple, but if you don't live near the Big Apple, the cookies can come to you. We highly recommend the signature assortment.

Levain Bakery

Barnett’s Chocolate Cookies

This takes Oreos to the next level. These chocolate-covered Oreos are nothing short of heavenly.

$26
Amazon

Gourmet Keto Snacks Healthy Edible Cookie Dough- High Protein Vegan Low Carb Paleo

If you don't feel like waiting for cookies to bake, just eat the dough. This cookie dough is Keto-friendly and delicious. No wonder it's an Amazon bestseller.

$20
Amazon

Rachael Ray Bakeware Nonstick Cookie Pan Set- 3 Pieces

If you prefer to bake your cookies from scratch, you might as well have the best of the best baking essentials. This three-piece cookie pan set has 15,600+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied customers.

$35
Amazon

Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat - Pack of 2

If you're tired of cookies sticking to tin foil and you're over cleaning baked-on grease from your pans, you need silicone baking sheets in your life. These are non-stick, easy-to-clean, and you'll never need to grease a pan ever again.

These sheets have 61,900+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.

$14
Amazon

While we're talking desserts, here's our list of pie baking essentials.

