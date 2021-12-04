Travis Barker Claps Back at Critic Who Says His Tattoos Are "Ridiculous"

No ragrets here!
Travis Barker has gotten dozens of tattoos in his 46 years of life, covering almost every part of his body in the process. The drummer has portraits of family members, quotes and even fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's lips painted on his skin.
And though the tattoos may seem trivial to the average onlooker, he wrote in his 2015 memoir Can I Say, "They're all memories... They're all experiences I went through."
Even so, one person recently wrote in a since-deleted comment on his Instagram, "The tattoos really look ridiculous, Travis. When you get older, you are going to regret it."
The criticism rolled off Travis' back, with the Blink-182 rocker clapping back, "When I'm older I'm probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome. What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?"
TikTok star Dustin Tyler added, "Every tattoo is a time stamp, love it," to which Travis replied with an infinity emoji.
In a 2016 interview with GQ, Travis shared that he started getting tattoos when he's 15 and he has since covered almost "70 percent of my body" in various pieces, though some were "lost" when he was in a plane accident.
Once he recovered from the skin grafts, the artist decided to have more work done, sharing, "Once I realized I'd lost two of my friends, I was like, 'Can I get a tattoo artist to come in right now?' I missed their funerals, so I guess I was looking for some kind of closure."
"For me it's documenting part of my life or people, things, times in my life," Travis explained. "When I'm dead and gone I want people to be able to look at my body and basically relive my life in some ways."
The star admitted that some of the tattoos have aged poorly in terms of importance, but he doesn't exactly care: "I mean there are people who've come and gone, an ex-wife, but it's all memories. It is what it is... Mine all tell a story and make up who I am."
Five years have passed since his interview with GQ and the star has added more tattoos, including some that pay tribute to his romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. Kourtney even drew one, writing "I love you" on his skin.
Like their love, the ink will last a lifetime.