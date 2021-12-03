Why Willow Smith Took an "Insane" Year-Long Break After "Whip My Hair" Craze

Watch : What Willow Smith Really Thinks About Olivia Jade

Willow Smith almost called it quits on being a musician.

In an interview with NME on Friday, Dec. 3, the 21-year-old singer shared that after her viral mega-hit single "Whip My Hair" in 2010, she felt like she was "extremely done with music" entirely.

After the song's release, Willow took a break from all things related to music to see if she even really wanted to still be a musician, telling NME, "I didn't make music for a whole year, which is insane for me."

"I wanted to do other things to figure out if music was the real deal or not. But it just stuck, man. It would not go away," she explained. "It's like music was saying, ‘I'm in your mind and in your heart; your forever roommate. You could write a book if you want, but it's not going to be your main thing. You're not going to leave me behind and be an author.'"