Wayfair's Christmas Tree Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Artificial Trees

'Tis the season for Christmas tree shopping! We've rounded up the best deals from Wayfair's huge Christmas tree sale.

By Kristine Fellizar Dec 04, 2021 4:00 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It may be hard to believe, but Christmas is just a few weeks away. Do you have your tree yet? If not, now is the perfect time to shop. Wayfair's Christmas tree sale is on and you can find deals up to 70% off a wide variety of artificial Christmas trees today. 

For instance, this beautiful $730 Natural Fraser Fir tree with 1,000 clear lights is on sale for just $270. If you're looking for a tree that's flocked, this pre-lit, 7.5-foot white spruce tree is 45% off right now. If you're on a budget, you can even find some really great options for under $100

Whether you're looking for a small tabletop tree to decorate your office desk or a large pre-lit one for the whole family to enjoy, Wayfair has something for everyone this holiday season. We've rounded up the best Christmas tree deals on Wayfair today. Check those out below. 

12 Pop Culture Christmas Ornaments Your Tree Needs This Year

Kinsey Green and White Realistic Artificial Pine Flocked Christmas Tree

Create your very own winter wonderland at home with this stunning flocked tree. It's 6.5 feet tall, realistic-looking and super lush. Best part is, it's on sale for 52% off. Wayfair shoppers really love this one!

$467
$223
Wayfair

Grayleigh Sierra Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Lights

This artificial spruce tree stands 7.5 feet tall and is pre-strung with 750 clear white lights. Multiple Wayfair shoppers say it's really easy to set up and worth every penny. Right now, it's on sale for 55% off.

$783
$350
Wayfair

Sand and Stable Dunhill Artificial Fir Tree

Sand and Stable's large artificial fir tree is 7.5 feet tall, and features easy-to-fluff branches. Multiple Wayfair reviewers say it looks just like the real thing. Today it's on sale for over 50% off.

$320
$158
Wayfair

Grayleigh Nordic Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

If you're looking for a tree that really brightens up the entire room, look no further than this artificial spruce tree from Grayleigh. It's 7.5 feet tall and comes pre-lit with warm lights. Get it today for nearly 50% off. 

$787
$405
Wayfair

Three Posts Green Fir Christmas Tree with Clear White Lights

Stringing lights yourself can be such a hassle. Fortunately, this gorgeous 6.5 foot tree comes pre-lit with clear lights. Wayfair shoppers love how easy it is to set up. Plus, it's 64% off right now. It's one of the best deals we've seen.

$439
$160
Wayfair

Steelside Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear White Lights

This pretty artificial pine tree would look great in your home this holiday season. It comes with a tree stand, warm lights and pinecones. Right now, you can score this for over 40% off.

$485
$270
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree with Lights

Looking for a tree that's beautiful, easy to put together and won't break the bank? We've got one for you right here. This artificial spruce tree from Sand and Stable comes pre-lit with warm lights, and it's on sale for over 60% off. 

$324
$120
Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree with Color and Clear Lights

Impress your guests with this massive artificial Christmas tree that's 9 feet tall. It's originally over $1,000, but you can score this for under $500. 

$1,048
$498
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Welcome guests into your home this holiday season with this artificial spruce tree from Sand and Stable. It's 2.5 feet tall, comes pre-lit with 100 warm lights and is weather resistant. It's the perfect size for your porch. 

$101
$68
Wayfair

Martha Stewart Green and Gold Glitter Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

This fabulous glittery gold Christmas tree from Martha Stewart is 6.5 feet tall, pre-lit with warm lights and is super easy to assemble. If you want to make your home look extra sophisticated this year, we highly recommend getting the matching garland and wreath. There's even an option with multi-color lights that's just as pretty. 

$440
$337
Wayfair

Shopping for Christmas decor? Check out Deck Your Halls With the Cutest Holiday Décor from Anthropologie, World Market, Amazon & More.

