Kandi Burruss’ Amazon Picks Are Great Gifts for Yourself & Others

"Every single day I'm ordering something from Amazon," Kandi Burruss admitted during a recent live session on Amazon. That's when The Real Housewives of Atlanta star declared, "I feel like I'm the know all be all of Amazon. Anything you need to know about, whether it's books, fashion, furniture, or accessories, believe me, I have ordered." That is a very relatable sentiment, especially at this time of year. From gift giving to event hosting to holiday decorating, a lot of us are turning to Amazon on a daily basis.
If you're not sure what to buy for the holidays or if you need some seasonal fashion insights, Kandi is your girl. She said, "I'm giving you some items that you can either wear yourself or give to somebody else. Guess what? This is the season to give. We are giving. We are in the giving season." If you're ready to get your shop on, let Kandi guide you this holiday season.
BCBGMAXAZRIA Women's Mock Neck Off The Shoulder Top
"I love this shirt. It's super cute. I love the shoulders. We always need a good, white top. I think it's a staple piece. This is winter white. Some people don't like to wear white in the winter. I wear white all year long. I feel like any time you want to stand out, get yourself something that's white and cute. This top is cute. I love this shirt."
This top also comes in cream and black.
Madewell Women's 10'' High Rise Skinny Jeans
"I paired the white top with these white jeans. They've got a little stretch to them. They're high-rise, skinny jeans from Madewell. They definitely make me look and feel skinny."
Orolay Women's Winter Puffer Down Jacket
"Look at this jacket! You have to see how cute I am in this jacket. Oh my goodness. I am in love. Do you not love this jacket? This jacket is so cute. Tag me in your picture after you get it so I can see what you look like. It's super cute and it would be an awesome gift for somebody. We need to get people simple things that they may need, like a jacket."
"This is one of my favorite things. I love this jacket." This jacket also comes in lavender, black, white, and red.
Ioiom Women's Long Sleeve Plain Maxi Dresses
"I like a good stretch dress. This one is long and it's a mock neck turtleneck. It makes the body look banging, OK? It flows at the bottom, but it fits at the top in all the right places, if you know what I mean? This is a great dress to have on hand if you don't know what to where. It makes your body look good."
"I am short, but it's not going to be too long." This dress is available in 11 colors.
The Drop Women's Greta Fitted Square Neck Halter Sweater Bralette
"It's a hot mama halter that I would wear, for sure. It's cute cute cute cute cute."
This halter is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X and it also comes in black, nude, pink, and red.
The Drop Women's Faux Leather Pull-On Jogger
"The summer/spring/winter joggers. Shout out to Sheree Whitfield. Here are the joggers that are so cute. They fit great. You definitely need them in your life. These you can just have like 'Oh, I can just throw these on and kill them with this.' They're so cute. They are in."
These faux leather joggers also come in ivory. Kandi's Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore also recommended these joggers. So did Summer House/Winter House star Paige DeSorbo.
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
"These are for when I'm giving you some serious shade. I'm giving serious shade all day with these. These are for you or a friend. You better get some in your life. Order quick. These sell out. People have been buying these. They are some of the top sellers. Don't wait until the last minute."
Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper Tolbert and Kathy Hilton recommended these sunglasses too. These sunglasses have 4,600+ five-star reviews.
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
"These are cute and they're comfortable. They super comfortable. I can throw those on and run a whole mile in them. I can throw those on and still go to the club and my feet won't be hurting. They're that type of shoe. Think about it. Amazon actually has a lot of great shoes."
These shoes come in 13 colors.
Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Cotton Extract for Sensitive Skin- 90 Wipes
"I just busted open a new pack this morning. I run through makeup wipes. That is an easy gift to give to anybody who loves to wear makeup because we run through those."
There are different versions of these wipes to cater to multiple skin concerns. These have 3,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
"I am the queen of just putting a blazer with a pair of jeans, a t-shirt, and a pair of pumps. It just takes it up a bit. If you have a tank top on with some jeans and you put a blazer on over it, all of a sudden you have a real outfit. It totally adds to the outfit. If you don't have a good blazer, you need one. I love this one because it's that nude color that goes with anything."
This also comes in black and white. Kandi's fellow Bravolebrity Paige DeSorbo included this blazer in her roundup of Amazon fashion finds and her list of back-to-the-office essentials.
The Drop Women's Michelle Scoop Neck Fitted Tank Top
"If you like tanks, this is a perfect one. Everybody likes tanks, but you need a good one, one that fits well. The stretch is perfect and I like the ribbing. It's the perfect scoop neck. It's perfection. Everybody needs a good tank top. Don't wait. Get that one because that one is going to fit you perfectly."
This tank also comes in black, olive, nude, and burgundy.
Babeyond 1920s Flapper Handbag Clutch
"Cute! This is so cute. This is definitely for a party, y'all. How many Christmas parties are about to be happening? You might as well prepare for it. Your phone fits in the purse before. I love how it opens up. I love it. I love it. This comes in so many different colors."
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton included this bag in their list of holiday fashion recommendations.
Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
"This is a typical sweatshirt, but we need it. I know for myself, I just got rid of a whole bunch of clothes. When I look for something simple to throw on, I don't have enough. This is great for anyone who likes wearing crewneck sweatshirts."
This sweatshirt comes in 34 colors and it has 13,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Michael Kors Pyper Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch
"It's cute. It goes well with any outfit. Michael Kors is a great brand. It adds to any look. I definitely would suggest it."
This watch is available in 23 different styles and it has 3,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Brixton Heist Beanie
"Who doesn't need a good beanie for the winter? The Brixton brand is a good one. It's always cute. Get you one, I'm telling you. I always like to have a few of them just in case you have a bad hair day. Plus, they're great for warmth. This comes in multiple colors. Click the link to see the options."
This beanie comes in 13 colors.
The Drop Women's Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt & Elastic Hem Sweatpants
"Oh my goodness. This is so cute. Ain't it, cute? Tie-dye is in, just so you know. I want to show you the pants. It's a whole outfit. I travel a lot so this is something perfect for me. If you want something cute that you can throw on and don't even have to think about, get this. You don't have to wear the sweatshirt with the pants or you can wear it with the pants. You can separate them and make two different outfits."
Both pieces are available in a variety of colors.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer- 2 Pack
"I love those. They're so cool because if you don't want to do a whole face and you just want something simple as you're walking out the door, the tinted lip balms from Burt's Bees are amazing, y'all. I'm not just saying that. There are different colors, but it's not too much. It keeps your lips moisturized. Perfection."
This two-piece set has 4,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
"They are so cute. We need great hoops. They're lightweight. They look heavy, but they're light. I like that they don't pull on my ears. They're still super cute. They're a perfect gift for somebody for the holidays. Anybody would love it. If you're looking for a gift, the price is right and they're beautiful. You could wear these every day. Hook somebody up with these or hook yourself up."
These also come in rose gold and silver. They have 24,300+ five-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore had these earrings in her list of festive fashions. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo included these earrings in her recent roundup of Amazon fashion recommendations and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski has recommended them as well. Lala Kent included these in her fashion must-haves.
Women's Fuzzy Fluffy Furry Fur Slippers
"I love these slippers. They're super comfortable, they look great, and I would pair them with these pajamas."
These are available in 14 colors. These slippers have 14,600+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.
LecGee Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Short Sleeve Loungewear Two-Piece
"I just started buying cute pajamas recently. I've been trying to step my game up. These are cute, not over the top, but simple cute."
This two-piece set is available in 70+ colors.
Alexander Del Rossa Women's Plush Fleece Winter Robe
"This is a beautiful robe. It's a comfortable one. The furry thick one you need in winter."
This robe comes in 17 colors, with sizes ranging from XS to 6X. It has 4,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag
"This is cute and this is definitely trendy, honey. This is a cute bag. People are like 'Where'd you get that from?' Not everything needs to be super expensive. Some things are just cute. This is a great gift."
Amazon carries this bag in eight colors. Kandi isn't the only star who has this bag. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton included it in their holiday fashion roundup. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski have the same bag.
If you love The Real Housewives of Atlanta, check out our gift guide celebrating the shows best moments.