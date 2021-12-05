Revisit All the Major Fashion Moments From Last Year's 2020 People's Choice Awards

Watch : BEST Kardashian Moments at the People's Choice Awards

Look out: Memorable fashion moments ahead.

One of the best parts of award shows is seeing all of the A-list stars stun on the red carpet beforehand, which is why we can hardly wait until the 2021 People's Choice Awards this Tuesday.

Airing at 9 p.m. on both NBC and E!, the fan-voted show will honor the best of the best across movies, TV, music and pop culture. Expect to see all of your favorite stars, including this year's special honorees, Halle Berry (People's Icon of 2021), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (People's Champion of 2021), Kim Kardashian (Fashion Icon of 2021) and Christina Aguilera (Music Icon of 2021).

Red carpet coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. on E! as Laverne Cox is set to host Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards alongside panelists Emmy-winning television host Karamo, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez.