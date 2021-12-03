Sandra Bullock Recalls Ryan Reynolds’ NSFW Mishap During Proposal Nude Scene

Sandra Bullock isn't here to bust pal Ryan Reynolds' balls.
But when asked about the nude scene from their 2009 rom-com The Proposal while asking fan questions during a recent interview on About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray, the Oscar-winning star was ready to bare all.
She and the Canadian actor and have "known each other since we were prepubescent," she shared, noting that they go "way back."
On the day in question, continued the star, next up in Netflix's The Unforgiveable, "we had a closed set, which means no one's allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide. Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan's little— not little, at all! It's just whatever's there, and I don't know because I didn't see it, I didn't look!"
As far as she knew, Ryan's situation was "stuck, wherever it needs to be stuck," she described and then they did the scene that had them colliding and falling to the floor.
Bullock added, "When they'd say cut, we couldn't really move. He was on his back with his knees up, and I'm on the floor just sort of resting on his knees, just waiting, and you don't wanna look and we couldn't really move."
Which is when the awkward AF moment occurred. "I hear [director] Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, 'Ryan, we can see your ball sac!'" Bullock continued, then, "I'm like, 'Oh God!' because you wanna look down but I'm like, 'Don't look down. Don't look down.' Everyone in the darkness spun around to see if they could find a monitor. I was like, 'Anne, there's a way to present that information....' "
And yet, The Blind Side performer concluded how professional the experience was overall. "But in friendship, you just didn't care," she recounted, adding that the Free Guy actor took it on stride: "Ryan was just so cool. Unflappable. He is absolutely unflappable."
Hear the full account here.