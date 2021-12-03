Sandra Bullock Recalls Ryan Reynolds’ NSFW Mishap During Proposal Nude Scene

Watch : Sandra Bullock Gets Real About Parenting 2 Black Kids

Sandra Bullock isn't here to bust pal Ryan Reynolds' balls.

But when asked about the nude scene from their 2009 rom-com The Proposal while asking fan questions during a recent interview on About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray, the Oscar-winning star was ready to bare all.

She and the Canadian actor and have "known each other since we were prepubescent," she shared, noting that they go "way back."

On the day in question, continued the star, next up in Netflix's The Unforgiveable, "we had a closed set, which means no one's allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide. Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples and Ryan's little— not little, at all! It's just whatever's there, and I don't know because I didn't see it, I didn't look!"