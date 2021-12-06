E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

2020 People's Choice Awards: Relive Last Year's Best Show Moments, Winners & More

By Jake Thompson Dec 06, 2021 2:00 PMTags
TVRed CarpetJennifer LopezAwardsDemi LovatoPeople's Choice AwardsShowsNostalgiaNBCU

A lot can be said about last year!

But one thing we can all agree on is the 2020 People's Choice Awards was one for the books! Despite the pandemic's tough challenges, many of your favorite movie stars, TV's finest, music idols and so many more were on site for the biggest pop culture celebration of the year. With safety restrictions in full-force, the night felt both intimate and special to be celebrating around the world together. 

Everything from Demi Lovato's superb hosting skills to Tyler Perry's emotional speech about perseverance to Jennifer Lopez officially being crowned an icon, it was an inspiring and uplifting evening, to say the least.

This year's 2021 People's Choice Awards will be here in just days! The live show is happening Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC (right after E!'s red carpet show at 7 p.m.). 

If you can't wait another moment for the action, take a look at everything you forgot about from last year's show to ease the anticipation. We've complied the biggest star-studded moments from 2020's epic event. 

photos
2020 People's Choice Awards Winners

Check out all the exciting things you may have forgotten about below before the 2021 telecast.

After you check out the gallery below, don't forget to tune in to the 2021 People's Choice Awards to see your faves win on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC!

Plus, the master of ceremonies Kenan Thompson is hosting! We can't wait to see what the Saturday Night Live legend cooks up. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez Reached Icon Status

Jennifer Lopez has dominated movies, television, music and fashion for well over two decades. Last year, the Hustlers actress was honored as the People's Icon of 2020. When given the award by Armie Hammer, Lopez also received two very famous surprise videos from old friends Reneé Zellweger and Nicole Kidman praising Jennifer for her big win. Visibly emotional, Lopez thanked her fans in a moving speech that she dedicated to young girls.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato's Hosting Skills are Comedy Gold

Demi Lovato is notorious for keeping it real with their fans and we love them for it. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer kept that mantra while hosting last's years People's Choice Awards. In a relatable opening monologue, they poked fun at their quarantine hobbies that included testing the limits of Postmates Unlimited and binge-watching Pretty Little Liars. With an array of show stopping sequins gowns, Lovato killed it.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tyler Perry's Tells Personal Story About Not Giving Up

Tyler Perry was honored with the People's Champion Award of 2020, and used his platform to encourage everyone to "keep digging" despite facing enormous challenges last year. The actor, director, producer and screenwriter shared a poignant story of being persistent, even in the face of adversity leaving everyone inspired. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish's Comedy Cures Depression

Tiffany Haddish is renowned for her comedic timing and overall positive energy. But when The Girls Trip actress won the Movie Actress of 2020 at last year's PCAs, she showed off a less funny side in her powerful speech. "I want to give a shoutout to anyone who was going through any stress or depression this year," the comedian shared on stage. "And if you turned on something with Tiffany Haddish and it made you feel better, yep, that was for you!"

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mandy Moore & Her Adorable Baby Bump

"I am so truly humbled," Mandy Moore adorably revealed on stage while accepting last year's Drama TV Star of 2020 award. The This Is Us performer thanked her loyal fans, adding that they are part of her "growing family," before rubbing her baby bump. The pregnant actress went on to say that the honor will be the highlight of her career. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Representation Matters to Maitreyi Ramakrisnnan & Mindy Kaling

It's no exaggeration when we say we want to be BFF with Maitreyi Ramakrisnnan and Mindy Kaling. The Never Have I Ever duo accepted the Comedy Show of 2020 and gave a moving speech about being touched by their fans of color and the love the show's received. "We set out to tell a funny story about an Indian-American girl and her family and we had no idea we would get this response," Kaling revealed on stage and thanked the audience for believing in them.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofía Vergara's Final Modern Family Tribute

All good things must come to an end, sadly! And Modern Family's household name Sofía Vergara gave a tearful acceptance speech for her Comedy TV Star of 2020 win. The actress and comedian said it would be the last time she could receive the award for the long-running sitcom, before thanking fans for their love and support over the years.

E!
Justin Bieber Fever

The Biebs performed a moving medley of his two hit songs "Lonely" and "Holy" like only Bieber can.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Blake Shelton's Triple People's Choice Awards Victory

Blake Shelton is the reigning king of the Country Artist award at the PCAs, having won in 2018 and 2019. And last year, he added a third trophy to his wins, stating he couldn't believe it. The sweetest part of his acceptance speech? He shouted out fiancée Gwen Stefani on stage and fans couldn't stop swooning.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross Preaches The Importance of Joy

Tracee Ellis Ross was officially crowned the Fashion Icon of 2020, and while accepting the honor, the actress, producer and CEO delivered what easily could be described as one of the best speeches in PCAs history. The Black-ish performer shared that she finds inspiration in tough times from art, nature, extraordinary people and of course, clothes. "I think right now with everything that's going on, really allowing the things that bring you joy is important," Tracee explained on stage, knowing the sentiment is easier said than done. She added, "It feels sometimes frivolous. And then I have to remind myself that the way to fill the well is to learn what gives you joy."

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo's Fifth People's Choice Awards Win

Ellen Pompeo is no stranger to winning People's Choice Awards, having previously won four times. Last year, the Grey's Anatomy legend won the Female TV Star of 2020, making it her monumental fifth. "You all supporting us if why we are able to do what we do," Pompeo shared, dedicating the award to fans and healthcare workers around the world. The actress went on encouraging everybody that there are only two real wins in life, "love and acceptance of others."

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Karamo Brown Urges Fans to Stop Comparisons

"Comparison is a thief of joy," Karamo Brown shared on last year's PCAs red carpet. The Queer Eye reality star went on to say, "It's easy in this moment to see what everyone else is doing but if you compare yourselves to everyone else, you forget to see the blessings you have in your own life." Amen!

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil Wants to Normalize Asking Questions

"If there was ever a year we realized we don't know enough, it was this year," Jameela Jamil shared on last year's PCAs red carpet. The Good Place alum added, "I don't think we give growth and learning enough credit. And so I'm trying to normalize that because no one has all the answers." We concur, Jamil, we concur.

Trending Stories

1

Colton Underwood Goes IG Official With Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

2

Zendaya and Tom Holland Only Have Eyes for Each Other at Movie Event

3

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Makes Red Carpet Return in Golden Look

4

Grimes Seems to Shade Ex Elon Musk In Breakup Anthem "Player of Games"

5
Exclusive

How Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari "Went All Out" for Her B-Day

Latest News

Why BTS Is Taking an "Extended Period of Rest"

Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Sarah Brady Make Red Carpet Debut

Exclusive

Inside Jingle Ball 2021 With Saweetie, Dixie D'Amelio and More Stars

Relive the Best Show Moments & Big Winners From Last Year's 2020 PCAs

50+ Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

Grimes Seems to Shade Ex Elon Musk In Breakup Anthem "Player of Games"

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Makes Red Carpet Return in Golden Look