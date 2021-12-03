Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 3, According to New Paternity Lawsuit

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back On?

Tristan Thompson is facing a paternity lawsuit from a woman claiming to be pregnant with his son. For those keeping up, this would be the third child for the NBA star, who shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe Kardashian and 4-year-old son Prince Jackson with ex Jordan Craig.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles and obtained by E! News, Maralee Nichols is suing the NBA player for pregnancy and child-related expenses following an alleged sexual encounter on his 30th birthday in March. Her petition to determine parental relationship, filed in June, also states that "the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

Maralee, who was formerly based in Houston and is currently living in Los Angeles, stated in her filing that she is pregnant with a baby boy and that Tristan is the father. She also noted that she is due to give birth this month and alleged that the athlete told her by text he will "not be involved" and offered her a lump sum of money. Tristan has not commented on this.