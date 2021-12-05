Christina Aguilera's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever Are Truly Iconic

Watch : Christina Aguilera's ICONIC Career Milestones

Christina Aguilera's red carpet style has always been daring and one-of-a-kind, just like her.

Going to the beat of her own drummer has worked in the Grammy-winning singer's favor, whether it's in her music or her envelope-pushing ensembles. So it should be no surprise why she'll be honored with the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this coming Tuesday.

The "Genie In A Bottle" singer is no stranger to award season, she's been a winner on the red carpet for the past three decades. Whether she's channeling old Hollywood glamour in a striking silhouette or baring it all with an iconic "Dirrty"-era '00s moment, Aguilera continues to break barriers and shift perceptions of forward-thinking style, time and time again.

Aguilera is also no stranger to the PCAS either. She previously was nominated for the Soundtrack Song of 2020 for "Loyal Brave True" in Mulan and she was the People's Voice recipient in 2013.