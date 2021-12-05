Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Most Inspirational Quotes on Life, Family, Success & Giving Back

Watch : Why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Really Is the People's Champion

He's an inspiration on and off the big screen.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has carved out his own lane in Hollywood, proving there's no one road map to success. And to say the 2021 People's Champion is "successful" is an understatement, given his unending list of box office records (as latest international action thriller Red Notice is breaking Netflix's records).

Year after year, the Moana performer and supportive father of three delivered iconic performances and memorable characters that'll stand the test of time. But it's his real life journey from his early wrestling career to fatherhood to his global success and beyond that has captivated his fans for nearly three decades. Not to mention his compassion and connection with his fans and his commitment to philanthropy are just the cherries on top.

"It doesn't matter how much success my movies have, how many box office records they break, I will always be the hardest working person in the room," the Hobbs & Shaw performer shared with Vanity Fair. And the hard work has paid off!