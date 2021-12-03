Chase Stokes Reveals Teenage “Anxiety Attack” Made Him Advocate for Teen Mental Health

There is nothing like the power of a helping hand in a crisis.
That's why Outer Banks star Chase Stokes became an advocate for teens in need of help during rough times. On Dec. 2, the actor was honored by Glenn Close and her Bring Change to Mind organization for his support in the fight against the stigma surrounding mental illness.
"I remember being 15 and having my first anxiety attack and not knowing how to process it and not knowing where it came from, and wishing I had an outlet to figure out how to understand those things," he revealed during his acceptance speech.
Recognizing his work with Glenn and the teenagers in her organization who seek guidance he continued, "It felt like I had found a second home. This is not for me. This is for the 15-year-old Chase, who didn't know his place in society. And was not sure who he was."
During the ceremony, which also saw Schitt's Creek stars Dan and Eugene Levy receive the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award from the legendary comedian's children Zak and Zelda Williams, Chase chatted with castmate Madison Bailey and the teens invited to the event.
The prestigious honor for the young actor comes after his recent breakup with co-star Madelyn Cline. Keeping up a positive attitude despite the split, the friendly exes, who play lovers John B and Sarah Cameron on the hit series, were recently spotted together over Thanksgiving weekend.
In a Nov. 27 Instagram post geotagged at The Hideaway, the former couple were seen happily posing for a photo with a fan. Instagram user Leonard Cole wrote in the caption, "Just ran into my favorite OBX couple … John B and Sarah (Maddie and Chase) Thanks for makin my night! So cool!"