Revisiting Sex and the City NYC Hotspots Ahead of And Just Like That

Get ready to take a stroll down memory lane Fifth Avenue!

Sex and the City is filled with iconic food moments—whether that's Carrie enjoying a banana split after getting arrested for smoking a joint or Miranda eating chocolate cake out of the trash. And remember Mr. Big getting a Filet-o-Fish thrown at his wall? Of course you do.

Now, thanks to Cable TV's "Ultimate Sex and the City Dining Guide," you can fully immerse yourself into the world of SATC with a cosmopolitan in one hand and a Magnolia Bakery cupcake in the other. Their new interactive guide lists out all of the real–life dining hotspots we saw onscreen in the original series.

In honor of SATC's reboot, And Just Like That, channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw (or Miranda Hobbes, or Charlotte York, no judgement) by sipping on a martini at Aidan and Steve's bar, or dining where the ladies' Sunday brunch. The reboot, starring returning cast members, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as Sarah Ramirez and Nicole Ari Parker, premieres on Dec. 9

Will we be hitting all of these spots before the premiere of And Just Like That? Abso–f––ckin'–lutely.