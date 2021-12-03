Revisiting Sex and the City NYC Hotspots Ahead of And Just Like That

Get ready to take a stroll down
memory lane Fifth Avenue!
Sex and the City is filled with iconic food moments—whether that's Carrie enjoying a banana split after getting arrested for smoking a joint or Miranda eating chocolate cake out of the trash. And remember Mr. Big getting a Filet-o-Fish thrown at his wall? Of course you do.
Now, thanks to Cable TV's "Ultimate Sex and the City Dining Guide," you can fully immerse yourself into the world of SATC with a cosmopolitan in one hand and a Magnolia Bakery cupcake in the other. Their new interactive guide lists out all of the real–life dining hotspots we saw onscreen in the original series.
In honor of SATC's reboot, And Just Like That, channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw (or Miranda Hobbes, or Charlotte York, no judgement) by sipping on a martini at Aidan and Steve's bar, or dining where the ladies' Sunday brunch. The reboot, starring returning cast members, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as Sarah Ramirez and Nicole Ari Parker, premieres on Dec. 9
Will we be hitting all of these spots before the premiere of And Just Like That? Abso–f––ckin'–lutely.
Oneils
Location: 174 Grand Street
Featured in: "Ghost Town"
If you're on a Vogue-for-dinner budget, check out Oneils. With a drink like "Sex and the City Cosmopolitan" on its menu, it only makes sense for this to be the first stop on your SATC dining tour! Oneils is Steve and Aidan's fictional bar, Scout, located on the fictional Mulberry Street. In the episode, Carrie drops off a congratulatory Mulberry bush for the pair on opening night.
Magnolia Bakery
Location: 401 Bleeker Street
Featured in: "No Ifs, Ands, Or Butts"
Carrie and Miranda dive into some cupcakes while Carrie tells her pal that she has a crush on Aidan.
Starbucks
Location: 13-25 Astor Place
Featured in: The Sex and the City movie
Since you're going to get a Venti Peppermint Mocha this week anyways, it might as well be at the location where Carrie holds interviews and meets her personal assistant, "Louise from Saint Louis" (Jennifer Hudson).
The Loeb Boathouse Central Park
Location: East 72nd Street & Park Drive North
Featured in: "Cock-A-Doodle-Do"
If you're looking to spend (Mr.) big bucks, we've got the place for you. Big and Carrie meet at the Loeb Boathouse for lunch, but when Big tries to kiss her, they both fall into the lake.
Il Cantinori
Location: 32 East 10th Street
Featured in: "The Agony and the ‘Ex'-tacy"
We definitely recommend a visit to this Greenwich Village restaurant for some caprese salad and carpaccio, but maybe not for a birthday party. This is where Carrie was stood up by her friends and Big on her 35th birthday.
Da Marino
Location: 220 West 49th Street
Featured in: "The Man, The Myth, The Viagra"
If you're looking to relive a romantic moment, this is your spot. Da Marino is where Big serenades Carrie with Frank Sinatra's It Was A Very Good Year and calls her his girlfriend for the first time. Big and Sinatra? Swoon!
And Just Like That premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.