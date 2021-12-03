9 Things Meagan Good Can't Live Without

We interviewed Meagan Good because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Meagan's own brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just like the rest of us, Meagan Good enjoys spending time at home with some self-care products. The star of Amazon Prime's Harlem told E! News all about the miraculous eyelash serum that she discovered during quarantine, her go-to pimple patches, a comforting candle, and her line of hair wraps, Good Wraps by Meagan Good, among her other favorite products. When we asked Meagan when she feels the most relaxed, she said, "when no one knows I'm in town yet lol and I can just get on my couch in PJs for days and turn off my phone and rest, think, pray and have time for myself."
She is happiest when she is "in alignment with God," explaining, "peace is greater than anything else in this world and it makes me the happiest." That's why her Nelson's Classic Companion Bible is another one of her essentials. To learn more about the items that Meagan can't live without, keep on scrolling.
Good Girl Wraps by Meagan Good
Megan told E! News, "I'm so proud of my Good Girl Wraps, because they are something that I actually use and need. After creating the Goddess Locs with Dr. Kari, I realized I needed a wrap that could hold all of my locs when I work out and protect my hair while I sleep. I was able to create something that prevents damage, locks in moisture and acclimates to your bodies temperature. Once I started wearing them during my workout videos people started asking where they could purchase one. It's been a blessing to create something people actually need & there was a demand for in the market."
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
The actress gushed, "I love COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patches because of all the ones I've tried, they are the best! When you have a fresh zit that's ready to pop (or you accidentally on purpose popped) they suck everything that's inside out! And the bandages are clear so if you have to wear it out of the house on a flight or something you don't feel completely crazy."
These patches have 16,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
She declared, "Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is life!!! When I tell you the way that this sets my makeup off, it'll blow your mind. Milla Jovovich put me on it when we were shooting Monster Hunter together in South Africa. The thing I love most about it is it make sure that your make up doesn't sit in any of the lines in your face and it stays looking plump and youthful. it also evens your make up out with a pretty glow."
This is the same spray that Kathy Hilton keeps in her bag. This innovative, spray-on moisturizer has 197.1K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Voluspa Makassar Ebony & Peach Corta Maison Candle
"My Voluspa in Makassar Ebony and Peach smells so good! My sister-friend Keyara got one for me while I was home sick with Covid. It was really wonderful because I knew when I was better when I could take in how beautifully this candle smelled. Something about a great candle is so comforting especially when you're on the road or comfy at home, Meagan told E! News.
Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen
Meagan said, "My Kate Somerville SPF 50 Setting Spray is a face saver! Whenever you apply sunblock it only really lasts for like an hour and then your face is exposed to the sun again. With my Kate Somerville SBF spray I can reapply throughout the day to make sure that my skin is always protected and it acts as a setter so my makeup doesn't get disturbed and face doesn't get super oily."
LiLash Purified Eyelash Physician-Formulated Serum for Fuller & Longer Looking Eyelashes
Meagan revealed, "LiLash has been a game changer for my lashes. During the pandemic I decided I would grow them out. I went down the rabbit hole of pretty much every product available on the market for lashes and this is the one that came out the winner. But it was still to my surprise how well at worked! It's wonderful to only opt to get lashes when I feel like it and to feel super confident going natural or majority of the time."
Nelson's Classic Companion NKJV Bible (Black Bonded Leather)
Meagan said, "Of everything on this list, my Nelson's Classic Companion NKJV mini Bible is my most treasured. It's the only thing I always have with me -no matter where I go. I love to read scripture, study and see what God shares with me in different seasons of life."
Balenciaga Women's Track Hike High Cut Sneakers
The Harlem star shared, "I love my Balenciaga Track Hike High Cut Sneakers because they are so comfortable and are the perfect proportion for my petite body type!"
