9 Things Meagan Good Can't Live Without

We interviewed Meagan Good because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Meagan's own brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Just like the rest of us, Meagan Good enjoys spending time at home with some self-care products. The star of Amazon Prime's Harlem told E! News all about the miraculous eyelash serum that she discovered during quarantine, her go-to pimple patches, a comforting candle, and her line of hair wraps, Good Wraps by Meagan Good, among her other favorite products. When we asked Meagan when she feels the most relaxed, she said, "when no one knows I'm in town yet lol and I can just get on my couch in PJs for days and turn off my phone and rest, think, pray and have time for myself."

She is happiest when she is "in alignment with God," explaining, "peace is greater than anything else in this world and it makes me the happiest." That's why her Nelson's Classic Companion Bible is another one of her essentials. To learn more about the items that Meagan can't live without, keep on scrolling.