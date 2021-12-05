Happy Birthday, Saint West! Look Back at His Cutest Childhood Photos

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos

Happy birthday, Saint West!

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian's eldest son turns six today, Dec. 5, and we're celebrating by looking back at all of his cutest pics.

Saint has lived up to his name from the beginning, as it's actually a reference to his existence being a blessing after Kim experienced a "difficult pregnancy." He was born just two-and-a-half years after his big sister North West, and while the brother-sister duo has since gained an additional two siblings—Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2—he continues to share a special bond with both his mother and father.

Last year, Kim even described Saint as "one of my life's soul mates."

Neither she nor Kanye can decide which parent he resembles more, but one thing's for sure: he's definitely grown into his own. As Kanye just recently shared in an adorable video on Instagram, Saint loves to draw and play football. He's especially talented when it comes to the latter, and that's according to Tom Brady of all people!