Watch Zendaya and Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Spider-Man can always count on his MJ to catch him—literally!
When Tom Holland and Zendaya continued their press run on Dec. 3 with an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars told the hilarious story about how one stunt in particular became more complicated because of their two-inch height difference.
Zendaya shared how the stunt—which simulates the pair landing on a bridge—is supposed to finish with Tom (a.k.a. Spider-Man) gently placing her down. However, due to her longer legs, it's the 5-foot-10 actress who touches down first.
"I would land before him," the 25-year-old told the host, while Tom giggled beside her. That's when the actress urged her boyfriend to tell the rest of the story. "So Zendaya would land," 5-foot-8 Tom added. "And I'm the superhero, I'm supposed to look cool. And I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me."
As if the story wasn't hilarious enough, the pair got up and demonstrated. Leaving Spider-Man with one leg resting in his leading lady's arm.
"You were actually very lovely about it," the Malcom and Marie actress quipped. You would be like ‘Oh my gosh, thank you.'"
While for Zendaya, and Tom, who confirmed their romance this summer, the height difference is largely a non-issue, there is one thing about her love's performance that scares the actress.
"It's one piece and there's a helmet that goes underneath it," she explained about Tom's Spidey suit. "I always have this fear that if he's like working really hard or something's happening that if he had to throw up per say, How? How is he going to get it out?"
She added, "This is a genuine concern. So honestly, sometimes when I look at it him, I get a little scared it just stresses me out."
Tom hilariously joked about how he enjoys freaking her out by acting like he is about to throw up. "She'll be like ‘No, help him!" he added.
Confirming the story, and how much she cares about her boo, Zendaya noted, "It's true, because how is he going to get it out?"