Watch Zendaya and Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Watch : Tom Holland Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Zendaya Kiss Photo

Spider-Man can always count on his MJ to catch him—literally!

When Tom Holland and Zendaya continued their press run on Dec. 3 with an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars told the hilarious story about how one stunt in particular became more complicated because of their two-inch height difference.

Zendaya shared how the stunt—which simulates the pair landing on a bridge—is supposed to finish with Tom (a.k.a. Spider-Man) gently placing her down. However, due to her longer legs, it's the 5-foot-10 actress who touches down first.

"I would land before him," the 25-year-old told the host, while Tom giggled beside her. That's when the actress urged her boyfriend to tell the rest of the story. "So Zendaya would land," 5-foot-8 Tom added. "And I'm the superhero, I'm supposed to look cool. And I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me."