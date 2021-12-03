Lady Gaga Scores First Major Award Season Win for House of Gucci

Watch : All of Lady Gaga's Most STUNNING "House of Gucci" Press Looks

Lady Gaga has a million reasons to celebrate.

On Friday, Dec. 3, the fashion-forward star kicked off awards season with her first Best Actress win at the New York Film Critics Circle for her iconic performance in the film House of Gucci.

Inspired by real-life events, the Ridley Scott-directed film, which was released on Nov. 24, sees Gaga portray Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Adam Driver's character, Maurizio Gucci, who hired a hitman to murder her husband in 1995.

Back in Nov, the actress told E! News that she was "really proud" of her work, adding, "I think that playing a role that showcases a woman in survival mode is powerful."

To say that Gaga was incredibly committed to portraying Reggiani is a serious understatement. In an interview with the New York Times, she revealed that she maintained the character's notorious accent for nine months and never once broke character.