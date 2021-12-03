The MixtapE! Presents Joshua Bassett, Blake Shelton and More New Music Musts

Watch : Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

There's just no rest for Blake Shelton!

In the middle of coaching his 21st season of The Voice, the country singer found time to drop Body Language Deluxe, a re-release of his 12th album, which features four new tracks in addition to the original album's hits like "Happy Anywhere" and "Minimum Wage."

While fans are already loving Blake's ode to wife Gwen Stefani in "We Can Reach the Stars," we recommend another new collaboration this week in the MixtapE!