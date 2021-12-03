E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

39 Amazing Deals From Remi Bader's Cyber Week Livestream You Can Still Shop Now

The queen of realistic clothing hauls rounded up the best deals on style, glam and home products.

By Emily Spain Dec 03, 2021 7:31 PMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop SalesShop FashionShop HomeRemi Bader
E-Comm: Remi Bader Impulse Try

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Can you believe Cyber Week has already come and gone? Because we can't. Thankfully, Remi Bader's Impulse Try deals are still available to shop!

In case you missed out on the TikTok star's three-day live shopping event, we rounded up all of the deals and products featured in each episode, so you can upgrade your wardrobe, glam routine or home for the holidays.

Whether a faux leather puffer coat is on your list this year or your hair and skincare routines could use some newness or you're trying to get your home guest-ready, the curve model picked out something for everyone!

Below, check out Remi's style, glam and home must-haves before time runs out. If you want to watch Impulse Try while you shop and hear more about Remi's recommendations, episodes can be streamed on Peacock and the NBC app!

read
What Remi Bader Is Shopping, Watching, Dreaming About & More

Satin Gemstone Bracelet

Meredith Marks
Sold By Meredith Marks

Available in Amethyst, Angelite, Carnelian, Hematite, Outro Verde Quartz and Rose Quartz, this bracelet will help you carry good vibes with you wherever you go.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

2
Exclusive

Your First Look at Riverdale's 100th Episode

3

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Bundle

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

Originally $48, this set will help you upgrade your skincare routine with a hydrating cream cleanser, priming glow mist and a weightless water cream to lock in moisture for 72 hours. The 3-step bundle will give skin a healthier, more hydrated appearance.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Hydrating Cream Cleanser

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

Infused with electrolyte rich truclean™ cactus water and meadowfoam seed oil, this non-drying cream cleanser works to gently remove makeup, dirt and impurities.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Mist

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

Enriched with antioxidant-packed rosewater and vitamin c, this mist will help you glow on the go while brightening and soothing skin. Not to mention, it will make a great stocking stuffer!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Weightless Water Cream

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

With the winter months around the corner, it's time to elevate your skincare routine with an extra dose of hydration. This weightless water cream features electrolyte rich truclean™ cactus water and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and smooth skin. Plus, it will help prep your face to act as the perfect canvas for your holiday makeup look!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Dry Skin Corrector Cream

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

Hydrate and soothe irritated skin with a nourishing blend of hyaluronic acid, soothing jojoba and shea butter. Plus, this skin correcting cream aims to improve overall texture and skin tone.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skincare Mattifying Oil-Free Moisturizer

COVERGIRL
Sold By Blackstone Commerce

Achieve long-lasting hydration without looking overly shiny thanks to this mattifying and oil-controlling moisturizer! Thanks to electrolyte rich truclean™ cactus water, this cream helps skin retain moisture.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Diamond Quilted Faux Leather Jacket

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

It Girls everywhere are wearing quilted faux leather jackets like this one! Not only will it keep you warm, but it will instantly upgrade any outfit.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Oversized Box Quilt Jacket

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

We are obsessed with this oversized jacket! Wear it alone or use it as one of many layers on colder days spent outdoors.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Chevron Quilted Anorak

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

Everyone needs a stylish quilted coat for their winter jacket rotation. This anorak is ideal for days when you have to brave the elements on your commute or coffee run.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Hooded Wool-Blend Robe Coat

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

Bundle up in style! This hooded wool-blend coat will have you looking posh even when the temperatures begin to drop.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Gynger Unlined Bra

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Originally $50, this festive bra will make your significant other realize your presence is truly a present.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Gynger Bikini Panty

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Complete the look with the equally merry and bright panties! Whether you want them for yourself or have a bride-to-be on your list this year, you can't go wrong with these flirty bottoms.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Farah Babydoll Lingerie

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

This sheer babydoll dress features delicate floral-embroidered cups and an airy tulle skirt. Usually $40, this nighttime essential will have you feeling and looking confident.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Farah G-String Panty

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Top off the look with an equally sophisticated and sexy g-string panty!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Lyanna PJ Short Set

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Available in sizes up to 4X, this knit long-sleeve top and short set will help you have sweet dreams all season long. The set, originally $50, features an elevated open-back design and a luxe satin bow tie, too.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Brigitte Balconette Bra

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Score $10 off this floral lace bra made of 50% recycled nylon. Besides the red-hot shade, you'll appreciate the statement straps and sophisticated hardware details.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Brigitte Thong

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

Now that you have a stunning bra, you'll need a matching thong to complete your festive fit.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Brigitte Cheeky Panty

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

For more coverage, you can't go wrong with the Bridgitte Cheeky Panty! Pair it with the Brigitte Balconette Bra for a holiday-ready bedroom look.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Evil Eye Affirmation Sweatshirt

Currently
Sold By Currently

Originally $85, you can ward off bad vibes wherever your day takes you. This pre-shrunk sweatshirt was made with air-jet spun yarn for a cozy feel minus pilling.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Pacchi Contour Bra

Adore Me
Sold By Adore Me

If you were just as obsessed as we were when Remi wore this bra on her livestream, you can get one for yourself! The jet black and navy bra is equally chic and functional. It has a textured two-tone lace overlay and longline contrast bows, plus a contoured underwire construction for a supportive yet flattering look and feel.

 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Deluxe Wash & Care Kit

Reza Be Obsessed
Sold By Reza Be Obsessed

Have you ever wanted hair like Reza Farahan? Well, now is your chance! Originally $56, this NBCU-exclusive kit comes with Reza Be Obsessed's nourishing shampoo and conditioner, plus a free Deluxe Love My Leave-In sample.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Black Diamond Oil Kit

Reza Be Obsessed
Sold By Reza Be Obsessed

Restore your mane's hydration while smoothing cuticles and taming frizz thanks to this all-star leave-in hair conditioner and hair oil! The exclusive set, valued at $41, makes for one thoughtful gift for the hair fanatic in your life.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Airless Rotating Iron

Instyler
Sold By Instyler

Straighten, curl and volumize all at the same time with this revolutionary rotating iron! It rotates 150 times per minute to add volume without crushing or creasing your locks. Not to mention, the bristle pod features two rows of bristles. The first row works to separate and polish your mane, and the second adds shine!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Straight Up Max Straightener

Instyler
Sold By Instyler

Straighten your hair faster with less passes thanks to this flat iron! Have frizzy hair? Not a problem with the Straight Up Max. It keeps frizz at bay while adding volume to your mane.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

7X Blowdryer

Instyler
Sold By Instyler

Enjoy healthier-looking, shinier, frizz-free hair in less time thanks to this tru heat technology-powered blowdryer.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Maven

Instyler
Sold By Instyler

For those with long, thick or curly hair, you'll love and appreciate the magic the Maven has to offer! Not only does it help straighten and dry hair simultaneously, its revolutionary technology cuts drying time in half and prevents frizzy locks.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Anti-Aging Oxygen Serum

Wild Rose Beauty
Sold By Wild Rose Beauty

Use this serum to restore elasticity and firmness to the skin while evening skin tone and controlling blemishes.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Daily Glow

Wild Rose Beauty
Sold By Wild Rose Beauty

Packed with antioxidants and nutrients, this anti-aging hydrating serum works to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles to reveal smoother, more radiant skin.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Winter Mani System

Olive & June
Sold By Olive & June

Choose from eight winter-ready hues to up your manicure and pedicure game from the comfort of your home. Plus, you'll get a glossy top coat and all the tools you need to get a salon-quality nail look.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Luxury Candle

Onyi Home Essentials
Sold By Onyi Home Essentials

Let the relaxing blend of serene white tea, earthy cedar and luscious vanilla fill your space for up to 80 hours! Pro Tip: Grab one for yourself and a few to give out as gifts this season.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Luxury Fragrance Spray

Onyi Home Essentials
Sold By Onyi Home Essentials

Featuring Onyi's signature fragrance "onyinye," which means "god's gift" in the igbo dialect, this spray will help you make any room smell clean, dreamy and inviting.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Reed Diffuser

Onyi Home Essentials
Sold By Onyi Home Essentials

Reed diffusers are a fool-proof gift! Not only will they have your room smelling divine, but they last 6-8 months and don't require upkeep. This one features a combination of notes like white tea, cedar, aloe vera and vanilla.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kentstown Washable Area Rug

Boutique Rugs
Sold By Boutique Rugs

Retailing for $130, this gorgeous Hauteloom rug will help pull together any room that is looking bare or plain.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kalbugan Washable Area Rug

Boutique Rugs
Sold By Boutique Rugs

Filled with vibrant orange, coral, cream, blue, green and tan hues, this machine-washable rug will serve as a welcome sight in your entryway, living room, bedroom or any space that is in need of some color. Originally $85.29, you'll be saving big!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Umabay Washable Area Rug

Boutique Rugs
Sold By Boutique Rugs

Made in Turkey, the Umabay Washable Area Rug is truly a statement piece. Whether you have some floor space you would prefer covered or want to up the cozy factor of the room, this is a great option.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Joppatowne Washable Area Rug

Boutique Rugs
Sold By Boutique Rugs

This contemporary rug is so chic! The minimalist design will add a subtle yet stylish touch to any room. Originally $250, you can save big while upgrading your floors.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Bewbush Washable Area Rug

Boutique Rugs
Sold By Boutique Rugs

Allow this Turkish-made area rug to make your space look and feel ready for company! Whether your current rug has seen its day or you just moved, the Bewbush Washable Area Rug is a safe choice. Originally $520.48, you can rationalize this purchase to your significant other with ease.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Self-Love Club Crystal Manifestation Candle

Jill & Ally
Sold By Jill & Ally

Invite unconditional love, serenity and peace into your space with this 2-wick grapefruit-scented candle! Although it's a thoughtful gift for others, you'll definitely want to keep it for yourself. Bonus: You can use the crystals once the candle is through!

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Glitter Frame

Jill & Ally
Sold By Jill & Ally

For a thoughtful gift, you can always count on a beautiful frame with a picture of you and your loved one. This acrylic glitter frame is so cute and will go with almost any room's aesthetic.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Ready for more ways to save? Check out this weekend's best sales!

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

2
Exclusive

Your First Look at Riverdale's 100th Episode

3

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

4

See Zendaya and Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

5

Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent For "Talking" Smack About Her Risqué Photos

Latest News

See Zendaya and Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Lady Gaga Scores First Award Season Win For House of Gucci

The MixtapE! Presents Blake Shelton, Hardy and More New Music Musts

39 Deals From Remi Bader's Cyber Week Livestream You Can Still Shop

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Blake Shelton Makes Hilarious Joke About Past With Gwen Stefani

RHOSLC Trailer Teases More Jen Shah Drama & Meredith vs. Lisa