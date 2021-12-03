39 Amazing Deals From Remi Bader's Cyber Week Livestream You Can Still Shop Now

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Can you believe Cyber Week has already come and gone? Because we can't. Thankfully, Remi Bader's Impulse Try deals are still available to shop!

In case you missed out on the TikTok star's three-day live shopping event, we rounded up all of the deals and products featured in each episode, so you can upgrade your wardrobe, glam routine or home for the holidays.

Whether a faux leather puffer coat is on your list this year or your hair and skincare routines could use some newness or you're trying to get your home guest-ready, the curve model picked out something for everyone!

Below, check out Remi's style, glam and home must-haves before time runs out. If you want to watch Impulse Try while you shop and hear more about Remi's recommendations, episodes can be streamed on Peacock and the NBC app!