Blake Shelton Makes Hilarious Joke About His and Gwen Stefani's Past

File this under things that may get a little weird.
Blake Shelton chatted with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on the Tonight Show, Dec. 2 with the two pals catching up on all things The Voice and the country singer's latest album. In addition, the Tonight Show host also wanted details about Blake and Gwen Stefani's summer nuptials—which he didn't receive an invitation for.
I think we need to explain this a little bit more. Like: First, Blake made a swipe at people's early views about their romance, joking, "We like to take our publicity stunts all the way." Naturally, he continued, a wedding was the only option: "We'd thought we would go ahead and seal the deal."
As for why Jimmy wasn't invited to the ceremony, Blake had more jokes.
"We only had room for one NBC host at the wedding," the "Honey Bee" singer quipped. "So, we had Carson."
Jimmy admitted that he wasn't really offended. And held up a side-by-side photo of Blake and Gwen when they were both kids noting that nobody could be upset at those faces. That's when the humor got a little crazy.
"That's back when Gwen and I used to be brother and sister," The Voice host hilariously quipped. "Way back in the day. You know that was years ago." Unfortunately, he couldn't maintain his straight face, breaking down with the rest of the audience.
In July, Blake, 45, and Gwen, 52, who actually met as judges on The Voice back in 2014, tied the knot less than a year after getting engaged with an intimate ceremony on his ranch in Oklahoma.
The "God's Country" singer opened up about his decision to surprise his bride on their big day and sing his vows.
Officiant Carson "told both of us that he expected both of us to write our vows for the wedding which is a lot of pressure," Blake shared. "As easy as it is for Gwen and I to get up and sing, to like write something down and say it is really awkward. So I just copped out and went ahead and wrote something down that I could sing."
The song in question can be heard on his latest album, Body Language the Deluxe edition. "We Can Reach the Stars. That's the song," he added. "That's the song I wrote about Gwen Stefani. My wife."
Not his sister.