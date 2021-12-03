E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jen Shah Says "I Am Innocent" & Slams Meredith Marks After Arrest in Wild New RHOSLC Trailer

Still to come on RHOSLC season two, a Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow feud, drama surrounding Mary Cosby's controversial church, Jen Shah's ongoing legal troubles and more. Watch!

By Allison Crist Dec 03, 2021 6:28 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesBravoCelebritiesThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityNBCU
Watch: Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Friendships gone cold.

Season two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is far from over, and based on the midseason trailer that Bravo just dropped, neither are Jen Shah's legal troubles. 

In the preview of what's to come, Jen can be seen clashing with the ladies—namely Lisa Barlow, who she appears to try and physically confront—and crying to her husband about the group's lack of support following her arrest for alleged fraud and money laundering (Jen pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2021).

"Where the f--k is everybody?" an emotional Jen says. "I've been there for them this whole time. I didn't f--king do anything."

Jen also insists "I am innocent" when talking to Mary Cosby, who's embroiled in a scandal of her own over her controversial church

During a particularly heated conversation on the matter, Mary tells Lisa, "I don't care what you think. My whole congregation don't even like you." 

photos
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 Cast

Lisa is quick to respond. "You don't even have a congregation," she says. "They're all leaving because they don't understand what they're even praying to or who they're praying to."

In a surprising turn of events, Lisa also seems to be at odds with Meredith Marks. In the trailer, the longtime friends engage in a shouting match, with Lisa calling Meredith a "f--king liar." 

Meanwhile, Whitney Rose is struggling financially as she continues to revamp her skincare line. "We've officially gone through our entire savings," she tells Heather Gay.

Then there's newcomer Jennie Nguyen, who's clashing with Mary, and at one point warns her to "run the f--k away" before throwing a glass at her.

Watch it all go down in the above trailer!

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

2

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

3
Exclusive

Your First Look at Riverdale's 100th Episode

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 on Bravo. Catch up anytime on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

2

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

3
Exclusive

Your First Look at Riverdale's 100th Episode

4

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

5
Exclusive

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are "Inseparable" as They Await Baby No. 2

Latest News

Blake Shelton Makes Hilarious Joke About Past With Gwen Stefani

RHOSLC Trailer Teases More Jen Shah Drama & Meredith vs. Lisa

How Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dad Landed a Cameo in Licorice Pizza

How to Watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on TV and Online

Exclusive

Why 1,000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Refuses to Workout

Exclusive

Jane Levy & Skylar Astin Share Their Hopes for Zoey's Future

Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Share His "Golden" Dating Advice