Exclusive

Meet Joe Millionaire's Season One Contestants

Take a sneak peak at the contestants on the hunt for love (and money) before Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer premieres Jan. 6 on Fox.

Did you not hear? Much like Bennifer, the early '00s are back, baby!

Even Fox's 2003 reality show Joe Millionaire is making a splashy return: with double the men (a.k.a. two) and double the drama as one of them is rich and one of them is not. But before season one of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer premieres Jan. 6, E! News has an exclusive first look at the contestants that will be joining the two "Joes"—Kurt and Steven—on their journey to find love. 

These ladies will try to figure out which guy is the legit millionaire, and —considering money doesn't buy happiness—if it really even matters.

From San Diego, Calif. to Newport, R.I. and everywhere in between, these ladies are traveling far and wide to vie for the hearts of these two men. Of the fabulous women competing for love, there are two attorneys, two relators, a travel blogger, and even an Olympics medalist, named Monica.

All we're wondering is, will Monica once again take home the gold?

In an E! exclusive trailer, we get a first look at what's to come when Joe Millionaire premieres in January.

"20 years ago, FOX created something groundbreaking," Joe Millionaire butler, Martin Andrew, says in the clip. "The hit series dared to ask, is money enough? It's time to ask that question once again."

Kurt explains, "There is no way to come out of this not being a bad guy and I don't know how to handle it."

From lots of tears and farewell car rides to one girl saying "don't embarrass me," we are promised a handful of drama this season. 

Martin continues, "there is somebody not here for the right reasons." Hmm, where have we heard that before?

Scroll through to see the contestants for this season and watch the two-hour special premiere of Joe Millionaire, Jan. 6 on Fox.

FOX
Amanda

Age: 28

Hometown: Newport, CA

Profession: Fashion Designer / Entrepreneur

Instagram: @amandapaceee

FOX
Amber

Age: 28

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Profession: Realtor

Instagram: @iamsoamber

FOX
Andreea

Age: 31

Hometown: Newport, RI

Profession: Restaurateur

Instagram: @andreeanataliaceo

FOX
Annie

Age: 25

Hometown: New York, NY

Profession: Digital Creative Strategist

Instagram: @anniejorgensen

FOX
Breanna

Age: 27

Hometown: Inver Grove Heights, MN

Profession: Graduate Admissions Specialist

Instagram: @hagenbre

FOX
Brookell

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Profession: Model

Instagram: @brookelib

FOX
Calah

Age: 28

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Profession: Project Manager

Instagram: @calah_mack

FOX
Caroline

Age: 23

Hometown: Nashville, TN

Profession: Recruiter

Instagram: @thecarolinecampbell

FOX
Carolyn

Age: 30

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Profession: Skincare Company Owner

Instagram: @caroesteph

FOX
Doris

Age: 32

Hometown: Bethpage, NY

Profession: Dance Company Owner

Instagram: @dorisjosie

FOX
Jennie

Age: 29

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Profession: Attorney

Instagram: @jennie.alexandraa

FOX
Katy

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Profession: Travel Blogger

Instagram: @iamkatyjohnson

FOX
Monica

Age: 31

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Profession: Olympic Medalist

Instagram: @monicaaksamit

FOX
Rachel

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Profession: Attorney

Instagram: @rachelvins

FOX
Sara Rose

Age: 22

Hometown: Houston, TX

Profession: Influencer / Model

Instagram: @itsarawhatt

FOX
Suzan

Age: 28

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Profession: Supplier Management Operations

Instagram: @officiallysuzan

FOX
Suzette

Age: 32

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Profession: Realtor

Instagram: @suzette_james

FOX
Whitney

Age: 25

Hometown: Lake Oswego, OR

Profession: Talent Acquisition Executive

Instagram: @whitbit101

