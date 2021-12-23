Meet Your Next Internet Boyfriend, Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount

Watch : Lucien Laviscount's QUICK Audition Tape for "Emily in Paris"

Qui est Gabriel? Je ne sais pas, because we are totally over that Emily in Paris love triangle!

Because as much as we all loved Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), get ready to hard for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), our new season two love interest for the titular Emily (Lily Collins). And no, Alfie is not French...and he's also just learning the language, like Emily.

In fact, Emily connected with the British (yep, that accent is real, everyone!) hunk during her French class, and these two ex-pats seem to have more sparks than the top of a crème brûlée.

Per the official Netflix character description, Alfie is a "sarcastic and charming cynic" who works as a banker—a.k.a. precisely our type—and also "enjoys teasing Emily," just like us viewers do.

Oh mon dieu, is this an enemies to lovers rom com trope playing out before our eyes? We sure hope so. And perhaps both Alfie and Emily's French will improve if they're practicing amour outside of class!