Meet Your Next Internet Boyfriend, Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount

Qui est Gabriel? Je ne sais pas, because we are totally over that Emily in Paris love triangle!
Because as much as we all loved Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), get ready to hard for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), our new season two love interest for the titular Emily (Lily Collins). And no, Alfie is not French...and he's also just learning the language, like Emily.
In fact, Emily connected with the British (yep, that accent is real, everyone!) hunk during her French class, and these two ex-pats seem to have more sparks than the top of a crème brûlée.
Per the official Netflix character description, Alfie is a "sarcastic and charming cynic" who works as a banker—a.k.a. precisely our type—and also "enjoys teasing Emily," just like us viewers do.
Oh mon dieu, is this an enemies to lovers rom com trope playing out before our eyes? We sure hope so. And perhaps both Alfie and Emily's French will improve if they're practicing amour outside of class!
Off-screen, Laviscount and co-star Collins immediately hit it off. "It was kind of incredible," Laviscount exclusively gushed to E! News about working with lead star and producer Collins. "She just threw her arms open and was like, 'Lucien, welcome to the family.' She's a wonderful artist. She's a special, special lady."
And while it's an "incredible responsibility" to play Collins' love interest, Laviscount remains humble—and utterly swoon-worthy.
So as we fantasize over his character Alfie, it's only fair to get to know the IRL man behind the smoldering Netflix character.
So That's Why Lucien Laviscount Looks So Familiar...
Laviscount may already be well known to Katy Keene fans as sexy bad boy Alexander Cabot, and he also played sexy frat boy Earl Grey in Scream Queens. And yes, sexy is a theme here.
He further starred in British series Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Snatch and Skins before landing film roles like Between Two Worlds and The Bye Bye Man.
Alfie's Accent Is Real
The 29-year-old actor was born in Ribble Valley, Lancashire, England on June 9, 1992. This self-described "cocky" gemini kicked off his career at age 10 as a model, and later appeared on the U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother in 2011.
He's Always Been a Charmer
"How I got into acting was a little bit bizarre," Laviscount told Harry Connick Jr. on his Harry talk show in 2017. "I was shopping with my mom in town and there was this beautiful shop attendant. She was probably about 18 and I was about 10. I'm like, 'Mom, she's gorgeous,' and my mom's always like, 'Go and get it son.' I went over there, brash and bold, and said, 'Are we getting out of here or what, because I don't know about you but I think Lion King is showing down the road?'"
He continued, "This woman overheard and she goes to my mom, 'Listen, he's got heart. I'm casting for this new kids' clothing brand. He'd be great, you should bring him for an audition. And I got the job."
Turns out, the clothing launch was for David Beckham's kids' line, DB 07 clothing range!
He's a Former U.K. Disney Star
In 2008, Laviscount was hand-selected to lead Disney Channel's teen comedy sketch show Life Bites. And then-16 year old Laviscount shared with the Lancashire Telegraph that the Disney comedy was just the next step in following in his lofty superhero aspirations.
"My dream would be in a feature film and I would love nothing more than to play a superhero like Hancock by my idol Will Smith," Laviscount said at the time. "I love what he stands for, he came from nothing and he has achieved so much. He is a real one off. I want to be just like him."
He Can Sing!
Laviscount also has pipes like fellow Emily in Paris star Ashley Park: He released his first single Dance With You in 2012.
He's Single...Maybe?
For all of us wondering Laviscount's relationship status, the Emily in Paris scene-stealer has been rumored to be romantically linked to former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson.
Where You Can Watch Him Next
After Emily, we can see Laviscount opposite Kate Bosworth in supernatural thriller Sentinel, as well as in TV movie Peacock with Dominic Cooper.
Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.