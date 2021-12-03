Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons So Grown Up Even Sarah Hyland Is Shook

You know how you meet someone from your childhood and they say, "I remember when you were this tall"? That happens in Hollywood too.
Because when Jesse Tyler Ferguson went on Twitter on Dec. 2 to post a selfie he took with his Modern Family daughter Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, well, we were not prepared for how adult Lily became.
"Surprise reunion with my TV daughter last night!" he shared on Twitter, later sharing an additional post on Instagram. "Father daughter date night, theygrowupsofast," he wrote followed by a welp emoji.
And his 3.2 million followers weren't the only ones left, in a word, shook. Fellow ABC alum, Sarah Hyland, commented on the post, "I CAN NOT. @aubreyandersonemmons IS A FULL ON GROWN UP AND I CAN'T HANDLE IT!!"
Jesse and the 14-year-old actress met up in Los Angeles, where they both caught a performance of A Christmas Carol at The Ahmanson.
And while the teenager, dressed in a cute plaid sweater, pleated skirt and Doc Martins, looked much different from her character we just saw last when Modern Family wrapped after 11 successful seasons, her TikTok fanbase is pretty up to date.
On the social media platform Aubrey is well-known for posting videos of herself lip syncing to Kanye West, Doja Cat and Willow Smith.
Meanwhile, Jesse has been busy adjusting to life as an offscreen dad. The Modern Family alum welcomed son Beckett in July 2020 with husband Justin Mikita and, of course, is living for every moment with his little guy.
"He's a really sweet boy," Jesse raved on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March. "It's been a lot of fun and I've been wanting to become a dad for a long time and I was waiting for Justin's timeline. He's 10 years younger than me so I'm like, you let me know when you're ready."
A little more than a year in and he's already learned one harsh dad truth: Kids really do grow up that fast.