From SJP to Demi Lovato, Here's 15 Times Celebs Gushed Over Kim Kardashian's Style & Fashion Influence

By Jake Thompson Dec 04, 2021 2:00 PM

She's the talk of the town!

Kim Kardashian is being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, and its about damn time! With so many show-stopping and one-of-a-kind looks this past year alone, Kim's setting a new barometer for trendsetting in the fast-paced world of fashion, and will be for decades to come.

And it's ot just fans who have taken notice of her undeniable influence on fashion. Some of the industries top designers and often-collaborators like Riccardo Tisci, Olivier Rousting and Tommy Hilfiger have all praised the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's power.

Celebrities and Kim's famous friends have also taken note and gushed over her. Whether it's Jennifer Lawrence's fan-girling or Vogue's Anna Wintour giving our cover girl the stamp of approval, these celebrities have nothing but love for queen of risk-taking fashion.

Scroll through the gallery below for 15 times Kim's famous friends have gushed about her, from Ashley Graham to Sarah Jessica Parker.

Don't miss Kim accept the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 PCAs on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Anna Wintour

"Part of the pleasure of editing Vogue, one that lies in a long tradition of this magazine, is being able to feature those who define the culture at any given moment, who stir things up, whose presence in the world shapes the way it looks and influences the way we see it," Anna Wintour wrote in her letter from the editor for the 2014 issue of Vogue

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

"I learned to accept my body when the trend started becoming less about super, super skinny models that was completely unattainable for anybody to have," Demi Lovato explained to Allure. "Kim Kardashian—say whatever you want about her—but she has revolutionized what's accepted with curves nowadays."

Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker

"[She] obviously has enormous influence, and she is more and more aware of what she wants and the images that she chooses to project, which she is in complete control of," Sarah Jessica Parker gushed to The Daily Mail.

Richard Bord/Getty Images
Riccardo Tisci

"[Kim's] intelligent, sweet, beautiful...she's started coming to my shows, and some people criticized me. But I love Kanye, and now I love Kim, and I didn't care what people thought," the Givenchy creative director gushed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Ashley Graham

"I have to say, [Kim] has been such a staple in my life. When it comes to TV, to having a curvy body and being a big sister. So for me it was like meeting my hero," Ashley Graham revealed on her podcast Pretty Big Deal in 2018. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kanye West

"Kim is like a fantasy, period. She's like a dream girl and I think a dream girl should live in a dream world," Kanye gloated to Vogue.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior
Jennifer Lawrence

"When I found out that I was going to be interviewing [Kim], I was like, Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment," Jennifer Lawrence revealed at a talk for The Wing. "I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went to Kris [Jenner]'s house and had dinner with the whole family." 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Olivier Rousting

"I don't care what anybody says about Kim. I love her. I love that she is a woman but has more power than so many men. And I love that she is so powerful but always takes care of the people she loves. And I admire her because she is the best in the world at communicating with people," the creative director of Balmain told The Guardian.

Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock
Diane Von Furstenberg

"Over the past decade, Kim Kardashian West has mastered the meaning of influence in the digital age," said iconic designer and CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a press release.

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
Tommy Hilfiger

"Kim is the most important and powerful influencer in the world," Tommy Hilfiger echoed in the 2018 CFDA press release. "Every time she wears, posts, or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales."

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Sarah Jessica Parker

"I think [Kim] is a young woman who is evolving all the time, and one shouldn't make a decision about anybody. She is not baked and done—I'm not either—so let her experiment and delight in the choices she has to make, and let's be kind to one another," Sarah Jessica Parker told The Daily Mail.

Instagram
Riccardo Tisci

"I was proud when she received the cover of American Vogue. Four or five years ago, no fashion house would touch her. But Kim represents the woman of today—she defines society today," the creative director of Givenchy told The Hollywood Reporter.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Anna Wintour

"Kim, through her strength of character, has created a place for herself in the glare of the world's spotlight, and it takes real guts to do that," Anna Wintour wrote in her letter from the editor for the 2014 issue of Vogue

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom
Kanye West

"There's no way a Kim Kardashian shouldn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Everyone is so dated and old-fashioned," Kanye West revealed on The Jimmy Kimmel Show in 2013.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Jonathan Cheban

"I filmed here with Kim once … now it's impossible to get a reservation," the reality TV personality and longtime friend of Kim told Refinery29, referring to NYC Greek restaurant Nerai.

