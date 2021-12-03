Machine Gun Kelly Has Another Sweet Red Carpet Moment With Daughter Casie

Watch : Miley Cyrus & Machine Gun Kelly SHADE 2021 Grammy Noms

Machine Gun Kelly brought a special date to the premiere of his last film: His daughter, Casie.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, the 12-year-old girl accompanied the music artist and actor to Redbox's screening for the Western The Last Son in New York City. Casie wore a long, black leather jacket and matching pants and white top, while her dad, 31, sported a custom-made white double-breasted wool Dolce & Gabbana suit embellished with pearl pendants and sparkling DG logos, paired with a white turtleneck and a pearl and pink shell choker.

The rocker and rapper, real name Colson Baker, welcomed Casie when he was 19, with his now ex-girlfriend. MGK has brought their daughter to celebrity events since 2017, when they performed onstage together at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Last month, the star brought his daughter with him to the 2021 American Music Awards together.

The rocker and actor is currently dating Megan Fox, a mom of three. In July, she and Casie joined MGK at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.