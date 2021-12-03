MDLLA Is Getting a Spinoff: Watch the Trailer for Josh Altman & Josh Flagg's New Show

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Your favorite Bravo broker bros are moving on up.

E! News can exclusively announce that Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is getting its own spinoff, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh and Josh.

Set to premiere on Thursday, Dec. 23, just one week after the supersized MDLLA finale, the four-part limited series will follow former enemies Josh Flagg and Josh Altman as they not only continue to forge a friendship, but begin working on listings together, too.

Naturally, it's not all smooth sailing (even though E! News' exclusive trailer does indeed feature the pair relaxing on a boat or two).

In the below sneak peek of the spinoff, which also stars spouses Heather Altman and Bobby Boyd, Josh and Josh can also be seen exploring properties across Napa, Aspen and Newport Beach. The houses are all unbelievable, just like their multi-million dollar price tags.

One home will be a particularly unique sell, though: Altman's parents' house.