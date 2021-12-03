MDLLA Is Getting a Spinoff: Watch the Trailer for Josh Altman & Josh Flagg's New Show

Your favorite Bravo broker bros are moving on up.
E! News can exclusively announce that Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is getting its own spinoff, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh and Josh.
Set to premiere on Thursday, Dec. 23, just one week after the supersized MDLLA finale, the four-part limited series will follow former enemies Josh Flagg and Josh Altman as they not only continue to forge a friendship, but begin working on listings together, too.
Naturally, it's not all smooth sailing (even though E! News' exclusive trailer does indeed feature the pair relaxing on a boat or two).
In the below sneak peek of the spinoff, which also stars spouses Heather Altman and Bobby Boyd, Josh and Josh can also be seen exploring properties across Napa, Aspen and Newport Beach. The houses are all unbelievable, just like their multi-million dollar price tags.
One home will be a particularly unique sell, though: Altman's parents' house.
After his mom and dad hilariously insist he surrender his room to Flagg, it becomes clear that they might need to find a new real estate agent.
"He reduced the price!" Altman's mother says, prompting Flagg to chime in where his opinion probably isn't wanted: "Don't tell your parents about reducing the price on their own home!"
Things only get more tense between the two as the trailer continues, with Altman beginning to doubt Flagg's work ethic. "I need him to start pulling weight," he says. "I'm doing a lot."
Their clients aren't exactly pleased with their performance, either.
"Is there a grown-up in this relationship?" Altman gets asked at one point.
Will the professional partnership end up hurting their newly formed friendship? Maybe not, according to Altman's impromptu singing: "What doesn't break us makes us stronger."
"Isn't that a song?" he adds, to which Flagg responds, "Not that I know of."
See more of the pair's shenanigans in the above trailer.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh & Josh premieres Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, airing one week after the MDLLA supersized finale on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.
Catch up on past seasons of Million Dollar Listing anytime on Peacock.
