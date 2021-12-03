Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent for Talking "Smack" About Her Lingerie Shoot

Madonna and 50 Cent gave the world a beef that wasn't on anyone's 2021 bingo card.
It all started when the "In Da Club" rapper took to his Instagram to share a recently posted picture from Madonna's racy lingerie photoshoot along with his thoughts. "yo this is the funniest s—t LOL," he wrote. "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a—up."
Big surprise: The Queen of Pop didn't take kindly to the rapper's post and decided to call him out.
On her Instagram stories, Madonna shared a picture of her and the 46-year-old Power executive producer from an appearance on TRL.
"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend," she wrote over the picture. "Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult."
The "Like A Prayer" singer concluded her message with a personal observation. "You'r [sic] just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age."
50 heard—or saw—Madonna's message loud and clear. The "Candy Shop" rapper followed up by issuing an apology to the pop star on Twitter. "I must have hurt Madonna's feelings," he wrote. "She went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. Ok Im sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don't benefit from this in anyway. I said that I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology."
Madonna has yet to share if she's still hung up on 50's diss, but the veteran pop star has no shame about celebrating who she is. Last week, Madonna turned heads with a series of racy photos from a new photo shoot and then took to Instagram, to express her disappointment with the app's censorship—after they removed her post without warning for showing a little too much skin.
"The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple," she wrote.
"As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can't a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman's ass which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny."
Here's a lesson, don't get on Madonna's bad side—because she's going to use her platform to, um, express herself, hey, hey, hey, hey.