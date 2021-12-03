E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Juice WRLD’s Mom Promises to Continue His “Message of Healing” in Moving Birthday Letter

Juice WRLD's mother honored the late rapper and promised to keep his message alive on what would have been his 23rd birthday. The "Lucid Dreams" rapper died in 2019 after an accidental drug overdose.

Celebrities
Juice WRLD's mother is keeping his memory and message alive.

In an open letter shared on Dec. 2, what would have been his 23rd birthday, Carmella Wallace spoke to her son about what life has been like since he passed away in 2019. "When you were born 23 years ago, I never expected that you would not be here today celebrating your birthday," she wrote. "Although it has been nearly two years since you've been gone, I still think about you every day and losing you has changed my life forever. I'm glad that we always made sure that we said goodbye when we left each other because we didn't know when we would see each other again."

Carmella added, "I know that I would have told you how proud I was of the man you became and your commitment to changing lives. I miss celebrating your birthday and all the good times that we shared. I have so many wonderful memories of you that will live in my heart forever."

The "Lucid Dreams" rapper's mother reminisced about the time the star found the white mp3 player she planned to give him for his 9th birthday and how much it meant for him to receive that gift. Carmella shared that her and Juice would have spent the day laughing about that moment and how she would have "tried to get as many birthday wishes in as possible."

Carmella reassured the late rapper of the impact he made on all his fans across the globe. "You touched the world through your music with honesty and transparency. You shared a message of healing and sincerely desired to make a difference in the lives of others," she wrote.

"I still receive messages from fans saying how your music helped them with anxiety and depression. I promise to continue your message of healing and use Live Free 999 as an avenue to normalize the conversation around mental health and substance dependency and help those who suffer in silence."

Ending the note she wrote, "Happy 23rd Birthday Jarad, I love you dearly. I'm thankful for the time that we had and will forever cherish every moment that we shared. Love, Mom."

Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins died on December 8, 2019, at the age of 21, shortly after arriving at an airport in his hometown of Chicago. The "All Girls Are the Same" rapper's cause of death was ruled an accidental drug overdose. 

