Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Is Engaged to Michael Fogel

Amanda Stanton's journey to find love has come to an end.
The Bachelor Nation star is engaged to Michael Fogel. Stanton announced the news in an Instagram post on Dec. 3, sharing a photo of herself wrapping her arms around her fiancé and giving fans a peek at her diamond ring. "YES!!!" she captioned the picture.
Fogel appeared to pop the question at home by the couple's Christmas tree. "Ahhh I'm still freaking out & shaking lol," Stanton wrote to her fans on Instagram Stories. "Can't wait to tell you all everything! All the love from y'all means so much to me ilysm!!!"
Stanton and Fogel had their first date in November 2020 but didn't make their relationship Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021, posting a picture of the duo on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Since then, they've continued to give followers glimpses into their romance by sharing snapshots on social media, such as images of them traveling, packing on the PDA and spending time with her two daughters Kinsley and Charlie.
Stanton was previously married to Nick Buonfiglio, with whom she shares her children. According to Us Weekly, they divorced in 2015 after three years of marriage.
"About six months later, I started to believe perhaps my ex was right. I could very well end up single and alone forever," she wrote in her book Now Accepting Roses: Finding Myself While Searching for the One … and Other Lessons I Learned from The Bachelor. "It was during that moment of doubt when I got a call from the casting director for The Bachelor."
Stanton appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2016. Later that year, she joined season three of Bachelor in Paradise, where she got engaged to Josh Murray. They announced their split at the beginning of 2017.
That summer, Stanton appeared on season four of Bachelor in Paradise. There, she met Robby Hayes, and the two had a brief romance. She later formed a relationship with Bobby Jacobs in 2018. After their split, she dated Oren Agman, according to Us Weekly.
While Stanton and Fogel didn't start dating until the end of 2020, they knew each other beforehand. "This was over 2 years ago the day we actually first met," she wrote in a September Instagram post captured by BachelorNation.com, "(& afterwards I tried to set him up with friends lol)."
After Stanton announced their engagement, several other stars from the franchise took to social media to congratulate the couple.
"Ahhhhhhhhhh omg I am OVER THE MOON for you two!" Kristina Schulman wrote. "Congratulations!" Added Becca Tilley, "So so so happy for you Amanda!!!!!!!"