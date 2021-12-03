Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Makes Surprise Appearance in Penelope Disick's TikTok

Watch : Inside North West & Penelope Disick's "Candy Land"-Themed B-Day Bash

Penelope Disick is continuing her run of features on her TikTok.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 9-year-old daughter had another special guest on her buzzworthy account. In a new video—posted on Dec. 2, the social sensation's baby brother Reign makes a cameo appearance. In the clip, the two mouth the words to a sped-up version of Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles," while panning the camera back and forth. Though it's Penelope's account, her 6-year-old brother stole the show with his new missing tooth and buzzed haircut.

P's joint TiTok—which she shares with her mom—recently got a lot of buzz for showing off their fun blended family dynamic.

On Saturday, Nov. 27, she was joined by her mom and her fiancé Travis Barker. Penelope stood in front of the camera while Kourtney and Travis stood behind her. When Fazlija's single "Helikopter" played the trio spun around.

Using the moment to sneak in some PDA, the Blink-192 drummer pulled his lady in for a hug before the video ended.