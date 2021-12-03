Alec Baldwin Recalls Moment of Rust Shooting During Emotional ABC Interview

Watch : Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin broke down in tears remembering cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and also recalled the moments before the Rust film set shooting that claimed her life, in his first official interview about the tragedy.

The sit-down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos aired Thursday, Dec. 2, more than a month after the fatal Oct. 21 incident on the Santa Fe, N.M. set. During the interview, the 63-year-old actor paid tribute to Hutchins, 42, who is survived by her husband and 9-year-old son. He also said he did not pull the trigger on the gun he was holding during a rehearsal for the Western movie Rust.

Santa Fe police said on the day of the shooting that Baldwin "discharged" the prop weapon, which killed the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza. Police are still investigating the incident.

This is not the first time Baldwin has spoken on-camera about the shooting, as he talked to paparazzi about it in a lengthy impromptu media scrum in October in Vermont.