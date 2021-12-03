Why Cassie Randolph Thinks It’s "Inappropriate" For Colton Underwood to Speak About Their Relationship

Watch : Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Officially Break Up

Some relationships are simply impossible to erase.

Back in May 2020, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announced their breakup after less than two years of dating. Several months later, ABC's former Bachelor would come out as gay during an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.

Although both parties have since moved on with new significant others, Colton's new docuseries on Netflix titled Coming Out Colton has Bachelor Nation talking about their relationship all over again. And while Cassie has remained silent about the situation, those close to the fashion designer say she doesn't want to relive this chapter of her life.

"She doesn't love that her name keeps getting brought up," a source close to Cassie exclusively told E! News. "She has definitely moved on from that time in her life. She thinks it's inappropriate that Colton has continuously spoken about their relationship, but understands it's part of his journey."