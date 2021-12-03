Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Teaser: Are Joel and Mei Ready to Go Public?

The chicken wasn't the only thing roasted at the Maisel's dinner party!
In an E! News exclusive teaser for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video, Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) is hounded by Rose (Marin Hinkle) and his mother Shirley (Caroline Aaron) about being single.
"Joel, I still consider you a family member, and it seems a shame that you're alone," Rose says to her ex son-in-law in the new footage. But Shirley is quick to chime in revealing that there was a "perfectly good girl" that she "set him up with last week."
A distressed Joel defends, "Excuse me Ma, for not wanting to go out with a pregnant divorced woman."
Shirley doubles down on her match, adding, "She's not divorced, her husband died."
Though Rose is a self-proclaimed "match making professional," Joel begs her to not give him her card.
"It doesn't matter," Shirley tells Joel." I know her name, I know her number." But Joel isn't having any of it, pleading again, "Rose, change your name, change your number."
As we all know from last season, Joel isn't so single after all, as he is currently dating medical student Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu). But when Joel tells Mei that he "thinks it's time for" her to "meet his parents," she is quick to say "nope."
"You can't just run, I know where you live," Joel yells to Mei as she runs out the door. "No you don't," yells back Mei.
"No I don't, f-ck me," a defeated Joel says.
Will Joel convince Mei to meet his parents? Find out when season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Feb. 18 on Prime Video.