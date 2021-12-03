RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Dishes on Date With Victoria Brito: See the PDA-Packed Miami Pics

Things are burning up for the Orange County alum!
Braunwyn Windham-Burke might have moved to the Big Apple, but Miami sure looks good on her—especially when she's in the arms of a new flame.
The former Real Housewives of Orange County star put on a PDA-filled display on the Floridian beaches with model and dancer Victoria Brito.
Braunwyn tells E! News exclusively, "I planned a little Sex and the City type first date… It lasted seven days."
BWB, 44, and Victoria—who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram—were seen strolling down the beach hugging, kissing and laughing. The pair are in town for Miami's coveted Art Basel events, but paused to take a romantic walk on the beach.
A source tells E! News that the smoldering duo have been getting to know each other for a few months.
"The two have had a connection that has really strengthened over the last month," the insider says. "Even with Braunwyn enjoying the single life and playing the field, there was something about Victoria that Braunwyn really enjoyed."
Considering Miami is a second home for Braunwyn, she's been showing Victoria around all her favorite places, according to the source.
Braunwyn strutted her stuff in a green one-piece and a straw fedora, while Victoria rocked board shorts, a black bikini top and a Yankees hat turned backwards. It seems that when they weren't soaking in the Miami rays or splashing in the waves, they were stealing kisses.
According to a second source, "Braunywn is particularly taken with Victoria and vice versa."
The second insider, who says the pair have similar interests, notes, "Braunwyn and Victoria are not exclusive but it's something that is definitely hot and heavy. Braunwyn is still navigating dating and doesn't want to put labels on things. She's open."
The new romance comes after BWB moved on from New Jersey-based hair stylist Jamie Parton. While not on the beaches of Miami, the couple made their red carpet debut at the book launch party for author Dave Quinn's Housewives tell-all Not All Diamonds and Rosé on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Braunwyn officially parted ways with RHOC in June amid a cast shakeup.
"I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show—the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV," Braunwyn shared in a statement. "That's something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise's history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month."
Check out the new pictures of BWB and Victoria above.