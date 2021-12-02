Will Porsha Williams Invite Any Real Housewives to Her & Simon Guobadia's Wedding? She Says...

Worthy Publishing

"I'm used to people having an opinion and me being under a microscope. I now separate myself from anything that will be disrupting my peace," she explained. "So if I need to step away from social media I just do it I have a team who can handle business. It will go on without me if I need to take a break."

And Porsha will be needing to take a break soon to plan for her wedding!

She confirmed that "some" of her former co-stars will be invited. "I haven't worked on the list yet so we'll see who all it is," she joked. "I guess it's going to be a surprise invite."

So, will Falynn be on the guest list?

"Everybody is in a happy place now," Porsha confirmed, clearing up any rumors of drama between them. "Everybody's engaged. We got one baby here [with Falynn]. We don't have one yet but you know everybody is living their life and we've pretty much moved on from all of that."